We will say goodbye to Chris Hero at EVOLVE on January 27th and 28th. These will be the final shows ever for Chris Hero. Needless to say, it’s going to be a special weekend. We are honored to have the farewell of arguably the greatest independent wrestler ever. EVOLVE 76 on January 27th is a Friday night event. EVOLVE 77 on January 28th is during the afternoon and will be over in time to make it a double header with NXT. The venue is just a few miles away. As of this writing, there were still a few 1st and 2nd row tickets left.

