– WWN Live has announced Chris Hero’s final matches for EVOLVE. The company announced today that Hero, who is returning to WWE NXT full-time as Kassius Ohno, will be competing at EVOLVE 76 and 77 against Keith Lee and Zack Sabre, Jr. You can see the full cards below for the shows, with more yet to be announced:

EVOLVE 76 – San Antonio, TX – January 27th – 8 PM CST

* Main Event #1 – EVOLVE Tag Team Title Match: Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi defend vs. EVOLVE Champion Timothy Thatcher & Jeff Cobb

* Main Event #2: Chris Hero vs. Keith Lee

* Grudge Match: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers

* Special Attraction Match: Matt Riddle vs. ACH

* Special Challenge Match #1: DUSTIN vs. Jason Kincaid

* Special Challenge Match #2: Jaka vs. Peter Kaasa

EVOLVE 77 – San Antonio, TX – January 28th – 2 PM CST

* Main Event #1 – EVOLVE Title Match: Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway defends vs. Jeff Cobb

* Main Event #2 – Chris Hero’s Final Match: Chris Hero vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* No DQ Match: Matt Riddle vs. DUSTIN

* Special Challenge Match #1: EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Fred Yehi vs. ACH

* Special Challenge Match #2: EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams vs. Laredo Kid