– According to Pwinsider.com, Chris Jericho will be taking time off WWE this Spring as he’s announced a tour for his rock band Fozzy…

* May 5 – Virginia Beach, VA

* May 6 – Canton, GA

* May 7 – Charlotte, NC

* May 9 – Knoxville, TN

* May 10 – Louisville, KY

* May 11 – TBA

* May 12 – Ashwaubenon, WI

* May 13 – TBA

* May 16 – Pittsburgh, PA

* May 17 – Lancaster, PA

* May 18 – Patchogue, NY

* May 19 – Asbury Park, NJ

* May 20 – Winchester, VA

* May 23 – Flint, MI

* May 24 – Joliet, IL

* May 25 – TBA

* May 26 – Pryor, OK

* May 27 – San Antonio, TX