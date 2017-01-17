wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Praises Raw’s Main Event
January 17, 2017 | Posted by
– Chris Jericho posted the following on Instagram, praising Raw’s main event…
Wow what an awesome match tonight on @wwe RAW! Tonight was one of the reasons why I still do this. Great performers putting on an amazing show with minimal planning and complete chemistry. It was an honor to KILL IT with these #GoodBrothers tonight!! The future of the #WWE is in GREAT SHAPE! @samizayn.wwe @wwerollins @romanreignsofficial @adamscherr99 #RAWistheBESTshowandeverybodyknowsit