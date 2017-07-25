– Chris Jericho is back in action. Jericho made his return to WWE television on Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown, interrupting AJ Styles and Kevin Owens to say that he’s back for his United States Championship rematch. Jericho added Styles to The List for wanting his rematch first before Shane McMahon made a Triple Threat match between the three for the title.

You can see pics and video from the segment below: