– WWE has released a new 360° virtual interview, with Chris Jericho explaining which of his Wrestlemania matches is his least favorite. He said that his match with Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania 19 was his favorite, but his match with William Regal at Wrestlemania X-7 is his least favorite.

He said: “It was kicking off the show, the story leading to it was great, but I wasn’t happy with the match. That was on me.”

He added that he tried to get his Wrestlemania X-8 match with Triple H switched with The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan. He said he knew how big Rock vs. Hogan was and the crowd ended up being dead when he and Triple H tried to follow it.