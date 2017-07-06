– During a recent edition of Talk is Jericho (transcript credit wrestlinginc.com), Chris Jericho spoke about the creation of the MITB match…

“It was for WrestleMania and there were a bunch of guys with nothing to do, and some pretty big names, Kane, Edge, Christian, [Chris] Benoit, like, Shelton Benjamin, who was getting a push at the time. And they didn’t know what to do with us, so they were trying to come up with a bunch of ideas. Then they said, ‘well, maybe a multi [person] ladder match’ and Brian said, ‘well, there’s really nothing to go for.’ And I said, ‘well, what if we went for a piece of paper, like a contract, where you would get a title match the next night?’ Gewirtz went and talked to Vince about it and he came back and he said, ‘well, Vince loves it, but it’s going to be a title match for a year that you can cash it in.’ And Vince’s only demand was it had to be in a briefcase.”