– Chris Jericho has confirmed that his current WWE run is coming toward an end. Jericho spoke with Forbes for a new interview and he said that with his Fozzy tour set to start in May, his current run is “is winding down.”

“We’re getting ready to put out a new Fozzy record, and I can’t do wrestling and music at the same time,” Jericho said. “So I think this [wrestling] run is pretty much winding down at this point. It’s time to take a break from wrestling and work on some of these other things that have been on the back burner and are starting to come to fruition.”

Jericho is currently listed for shows in June including Extreme Rules, although the “card is subject to change” caveat always applies. Jericho added, “If there’s a tour of Japan or a tour of Australia, I’ll go if I’m free. If there’s a weekend I’m free, I’ll do it in Peoria or Lakeland, Florida. It doesn’t matter to me how big or small the shows are, because they all count. I still enjoy it, and when it’s time for me to come back, if that time comes and when that time comes, then I’ll come back the same way I always do.”