– Loudwire has announced that Chris Jericho will host the Loudwire Music Awards on October 24th. Jericho had the following to say about the news…

“I’m so stoked to reclaim my crown as the greatest rock ‘n’ roll awards show host of all time. The Loudwire Music Awards is gonna be the biggest awards show in American heavy metal history, with the biggest bands, biggest performances, biggest trophies and the biggest bar tabs since Lemmy left this mortal coil! So all you Earthdogs, Hellrats and Rivetheads get ready to rock out as we paint the town none more black on Oct. 24, 2017!”