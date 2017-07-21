In an interview with Wrestlezone, Chris Sabin spoke about not being a champion in ROH and more. Here are highlights:

On not ever being a champion in ROH: “That is true. It’s something that is very true and something I need to remedy. Alex and I are wrestling The Young Bucks at Queen City Excellence at the end of the month for the Ring of Honor Tag Team Titles. It could be time. You never know how reality will play out.”

On if he wants to go back to being a singles wrestler: “I am pretty happy right now. I enjoy tag team matches as opposed to singles matches. You can be more creative. You can have a strategy and come at it from way more angles than just a singles match. There is just more people to work with and I have more fun. I am very content doing tag team matches right now. I don’t plan on hitting Alex Shelley from behind or anything like that.”