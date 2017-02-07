– Christian recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard, here are the highlights…

On who is looking forward to watching at WrestleMania: I’m looking forward to watching AJ Styles’ match, no matter who he is wrestling,” said Christian (born Jay Reso). “AJ had such a great year in the ring, and no one even came close to him. I would have liked to have seen him carry the title all the way to WrestleMania and have a chance to defend it, but he’s still my favorite guy to watch.

Who is the Wayne Gretzky of wrestling?: The wrestling equivalent to Wayne Gretzky? That’s Shawn Michaels.

On the status of season two of The Edge and Christian Show: Season two is in development stages, so there is nothing definite in terms of a date,” said Christian. “We are laying out the content that’s going to go into the show, but I was also robbed in the ‘Chumpstain Challenge’ [trivia contest against Edge] and I’ll be looking to redeem myself in season two.