– Christopher Daniels spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview following his ROH Championship win. The highlights are below:

On being “the guy who never won the big one”: “I’m happy to shed the title of ‘The Best Who Never Held It’. The way I’m perceived now is forever changed. I’d resigned myself to the idea that I might not get it, and I said I’d be OK with that. Success is gauged by my ability to feed my family and provide, but just to have this title in my hands, I realized I would have been lying to myself—I wouldn’t have been OK if I didn’t win it.”

On being kept up after his win: “I went to bed at one in the morning and woke up at three. I just sat in bed and I couldn’t go back to sleep. I ended up going downstairs in the hotel and finding a blackjack table with our referee, Todd Sinclair, who at that point was up $5,000. I played an hour of blackjack, broke dead even, but I still couldn’t go back to sleep.”

On catching people off guard with his plan with Kazarian: “I feel real fortunate that we came up with the game plan. It’s hard, in 2017, to catch folks unaware. I feel like we did a really good job of it, and I credit that to all the guys involved and the crew behind the scenes laying stuff out in a manner that was creative and keeping the twists and turns under the hat until the right time.”