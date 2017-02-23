– Christopher Daniels spoke with CBS Sports for a new interview. Some highlights are below:

On whether he’s ‘owed’ a title reign because of his wrestling tenure: “I think I paid enough dues a long time ago. But circumstances are what they are, and sometimes matches don’t go the way you want them to go. Certainly going into the 15th Anniversary Show I feel like there’s a lot of momentum on my side right now. If the fans’ feelings are that it’s about time I’ve had the championship, I’m not going to argue with that. It remains to be seen what happens. March 10th is a ways away, and a lot can happen between now and then. I’ve gone into every title match that I’ve ever had with the idea that I’ve worked hard enough to get there and can carry the title that I’m competing for if I get my hand raised at the end. That’s the same mentality that I’m going into it this time.”

On his new venture writing a comic book: “I had the idea to make a comic book with wrestlers in it to bring to the merchandise tables at the shows. Pro wrestling merchandise is geared toward that 18-34 year-old. There are a lot of DVDs and t-shirts, but nothing specifically for a 10 or 12-year-old at the table. We wanted to make as much stuff as possible for the families that are coming to the shows. So, I wrote the book hoping they would be interested in making something like that. And to my surprise, they were. So, a couple of years ago we put out the first comic and now we have the second.”

On whether he’d entertain the idea of working for two promotions: “It would have to be a situation that would call for something like that. Honestly, right now I don’t see anything that would make me want to go to TNA. I wouldn’t say I’m not going. It would have to be something creatively that would spark an idea. At this point, I’m really happy working with Ring of Honor. If the landscape were to change, where some sort of partnership between Ring of Honor and TNA would be beneficial for both companies, I would certainly be open to that. But I don’t see it that way yet, and we’d have to adjust that answer if something were to come up in the future.”

On if he’s surprised that Samoa Joe’s WWE main roster debut took so long: “Not so much surprised, I’m just happy that it finally happened. I feel like one of the reasons that it took so long is that they were waiting for the right moment. Certainly him debuting in a situation against Seth Rollins in the current story between Rollins and Triple H. It makes sense and it’s certainly a high profile debut for Joe. I’m glad that they waited until they thought [they] would properly put the spotlight on him. I’m certainly interested to see where this goes. Coming off the Royal Rumble to go toward WrestleMania, I would think that would mean Joe is in a prime position to have a high-profile match at his first WrestleMania.”