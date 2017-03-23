– ROH Champion Christopher Daniels recently spoke with Eric Bischoff (via wrestlezone.com), and gave his thoughts on the rumors that WWE is trying to acquire Ring of Honor, here is what he had to say…

I don’t know anything specific about it. I can’t imagine that when you say “acquisition”… I can’t imagine it’s a full on acquisition. Only because I think that Sinclair is committed to doing things with Ring of Honor for it’s own business purposes. Again, I can’t really comment with any sort of intelligence on what the whole thing is even about. I have heard that rumor but I don’t feel like Ring of Honor is going to be sold to WWE outright. It depends too on what WWE is trying to gain. Is it a matter of the tape library? Is a matter of the contracts of certain wrestlers? Who knows? I guess the best thing we can do is sort of sit and see how it plays out if it’s even true. That’s all I can do. I am just going to continue to assume. I’m booked, I’m wrestling, I am going to continue to prepare for the next show and we are going to see how it all plays out.