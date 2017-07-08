In an interview with USA Today, Christopher Daniels talked about Samoa Joe’s match tomorrow night at Great Balls of Fire. Here are highlights:

On Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar: “I’ve been in there with Joe there before and I knew I was going into a match where I was going to get roughed up. I think when you go in with Brock Lesnar that’s what happens, too. If anybody can take the punishment that Brock Lesnar can dish out, it’s Joe. I think this will go a little bit longer than Brock’s recent pay-per-view matches and I wouldn’t be surprised to see Samoa Joe with his hand raised. Joe’s gotten the upper hand in the last few encounters. That might be something Brock is not used to. Joe almost choked him right out on the stage on one of the last RAWs. I don’t think Brock’s been in that situation. It’s going to be interesting to see how Brock responds to someone ‘out-Brocking’ him.”

On Joe signing with the WWE: “I feel like he knew it was the right choice to make (to sign with WWE) because there were going to opportunities there. His mentality was, go in and take what they give you to do and prove that you’re capable of doing even more than they thought. That’s what he did. He went in and took exactly what they gave him and gave them back 10 times more than expected.”

On Joe’s swagger and toughness: “He’s always had that swagger that he knew he was one of the toughest guys in the room. He knows that people look at him and assume that he’s one-dimensional. He goes out and proves that he has that variety to his style. He can go in there with a guy that can fly and hang with him, or a guy that can brawl and hang with him, or a guy that is technical wrestler and hang with him. I feel like that’s what he’s been doing his whole career. People assume one thing and he throws those assumptions on their ear.”