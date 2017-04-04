– Wrestlezone.com recently interviewed ROH world champion Christopher Daniels, who discussed what type of champion he wants to be. Below is an excerpt:

“It’s to build that legacy as champion, it’s to build a title reign that shows people this wasn’t a fluke. This isn’t a chance mishap, this is something I earned and something I deserve to have, and I deserve to keep. For me to do that, I have to be able to wrestle anyone and everyone on this roster, so Dalton Castle’s the first, but he won’t be the last. I’m sure I’ll have to deal with guys that have held the title before like Jay Briscoe or Jay Lethal, or Adam Cole; he’s got to have a rematch of his own. And then there’s people that haven’t had the opportunity yet, guys like Cody Rhodes, guys like Adam Page; these are all people that I have to look at. There’s Punishment Martinez on the horizon, and these are all people I’ll have to deal with at some point if I want to want to call myself a true Ring of Honor World Champion of the world.”