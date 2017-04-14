– Christy Hemme recently spoke with Hannibal TV (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

What was her favorite thing to do in professional wrestling: “For sure my last couple years in TNA. To be on camera and be able to create for the girls and create a platform for them, I love building other people so that was my favorite. It’s fun to do both to be able – I get my fill for myself of being with the fans, and I also get to work with the girls.”

Her favorite Wrestlemania moment: “Oh my god. I remember my Wrestlemania, it was one of my first matches, I learned it like it was – I had 10 minutes and me and I had my 10 minute match down. Just as Trish and I were walking out Vince said, ‘you got six minutes and Trish is gonna call it to you in the ring.’ I said, ‘what does that mean?’ (laughs) I was like oh my god!”

If Finlay was involved with that: “He was involved in that. It was a wild time. It was fun.”

If she’d ever consider writing for the WWE: “You know what, if the shoe fits. Right now I’m in total learn mode. I am exercising my options with other opportunities, wherever I land will be the right thing, but I’m open.”