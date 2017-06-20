– WWE has added several Madison Square Garden shows to the “Old School” section of the WWE Network’s VOD section. The shows are, per PWInsider:

* WWWF at Madison Square Garden 8/7/76, (WWWF champion Bruno Sammartino vs. Stan Hansen in a steel cage match)

* WWWF at Madison Square Garden 10/25/76 (WWWF champion Bruno Sammartino vs. Nikolai Volkoff)

* WWWF at Madison Square Garden 12/19/77 (WWWF champion Superstar Billy Graham vs. Mil Mascaras and NWA World champion Harley Race vs. Rick Martel)

* WWF at Madison Square Garden 12/17/79 (NWA World champion Harley Race vs. Dusty Rhodes, Hulk Hogan’s MSG debut vs. Ted DiBiase)

* WWF at Madison Square Garden 3/17/85 (Tito Santana vs. Greg Valentine and Mr. T in Piper’s Pit – final MSG event at before WrestleMania I)