Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

* Matthew Riddle vs. Donovan Dijak

* Keith Lee vs. Jeff Cobb

* Unbreakable F’N Machines (Brian Cage & Michael Elgin) vs. Da Hit Squad (Dan Maff & Steve Mack)

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. LuFisto

* AR Fox vs. John Silver

* David Starr vs. Sami Callihan

* Janelope (Joey Janela & Penelope Ford) vs. ???

* Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor & Team Tremendous vs. Chris Dickinson, Jaka, Mike Draztik, Angel Ortiz