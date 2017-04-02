wrestling / News
* Matthew Riddle vs. Donovan Dijak
* Keith Lee vs. Jeff Cobb
* Unbreakable F’N Machines (Brian Cage & Michael Elgin) vs. Da Hit Squad (Dan Maff & Steve Mack)
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. LuFisto
* AR Fox vs. John Silver
* David Starr vs. Sami Callihan
* Janelope (Joey Janela & Penelope Ford) vs. ???
* Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor & Team Tremendous vs. Chris Dickinson, Jaka, Mike Draztik, Angel Ortiz
Keith Lee vs. Jeff Cobb: It’s a god damn hoss fight to kick things off! These are two grown ass men, working power vs. power to begin. They then pick up the pace, do some fun counters and stand off. Lee then takes Cobb to the corner, laying in the strikes to Cobb and then beating him around the ring. Cobb starts to fire back, but Lee then pounces Cobb out of his boots. Cobb then cuts of the dive and hits a standing moonsault. Cobb hits the dropkick, and then hits a dead lift pump handle suplex. Cobb then lays in chops, follows with the corner clothesline, but Lee fights back and hits a running RANA. The chops follow, but he then misses the corner charge and Cobb takes him down with a clothesline. This leads to them trading strikes center ring, Lee fires up and they start to throw bombs. Cobb fights off the spirit bomb, lays in the uppercuts and then hits a dead lift German for 2. Lee counters the second German into a roll up for the win. Keith Lee defeated Jeff Cobb @ 10:30 via pin