* Keith Lee vs. Matt Riddle
* Beaver Boys vs. Doom Patrol
* AR Fox vs. Watts
* Chuck O’neil vs. Joey Janella
* Shayna Baszler vs. Penelope Ford
* EYFBO (Angel Ortiz & Mike Draztik) vs. The Carnies (Nick Iggy & Kerry Awful)
* Yuta vs. MJF
* American Destroyers (Donovan Dijak & Mikey Webb) vs. Gentleman’s Club (Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy)
* Ace Romero vs. JT Dunn
* Da Hit Squad (Maff & Monsta Mack) vs. Massage NV (Dorian Graves & VSK)
– They start the show with a 10-bell salute for AIW promoter Chandler Biggins, who recently passes away. Classy.
American Destroyers (Donovan Dijak & Mikey Webb) vs. Gentleman’s Club (Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy): Taylor and Webb start off. They work some basic back and forth grappling, with Taylor taking control and then tagging in Cassidy. Cassidy is his usual enthusiastic self as he strolls around the ring with his hands in his pockets. They then lock up, Cassidy gets a takedown and cradle for 2. Taylor in and Webb rushes him to his corner, Dijak tags in and hits a dump suplex on Taylor. Cassidy tags back in. Dijak fights out of a headlock, and hits a slow motion shoulder block. He follows with a slow motion head butt. Dijak then levels him, as he’s had enough of this bullshit. Cassidy then hits a head scissors, looks for a chokeslam but Dijak laughs it off; Taylor in and puts Cassidy on his shoulders, but Dijak hits the choke breaker and takes out Taylor. Dijak and Webb double team Cassidy, and work quick tags, isolating Cassidy with ease. Dijak then beats down Cassidy in the corner, Webb in and they hit a double team neck btreaker for 2. Webb hits a back stabber, but Cassidy then moves and Dijak hits Webb with a springboard elbow drop. Taylor tags in, and runs wild on the Destroyers. Taylor hits a falcon arrow (HE DID THE DEAL) and Webb makes the save. Te Gentlemen’s Club work double teams, and Cassidy levels Dijak with a superkick. Dijak cuts him off and tosses him to the buckles for a snake eyes. Webb in and slams Taylor into Cassidy and then powerbombs Dijak onto both men. The Destroyers work over Taylor, Cassidy mists Dijak and Taylor hits a stuff piledriver on Webb for the win. The Gentleman’s Club defeated The American Destroyers @ 12:43 via pin
Chuck O’Neil vs. Joey Janella: We move right into the next match, with Janella running wild and hitting the block buster. Janella follows with running uppercuts and a spinning belly to back suplex for 2. Janella up top, but O’Neil rushes up the ropes and hits an overhead belly to belly toss. O’Neil grounds Janella, hitting the side back beaker and then sending Janella to the floor. O’Neil follows and they brawl on the floor. O’Neil lights up Janella with chops, and then back in the ring and O’Neil hits a running kick and covers for 2. O’Neil continues to beat on Janella, working him over in the corner. O’Neil follows with rolling Germans, sets Janella up top and they battle up top and Janella sends O’Neil to the mat and hits a moonsault press for 2. O’Neil lands body kicks, but Janella hits a superkick and rolling DVD. He takes O’Neil up top and hits the DVD off the ropes, covering for 2. Janella back up top, but O’Neil blocks the double stomp and hits the Michinoku driver, covering for 2. O’Neil back to his feet, he heads to the ropes and Janella Cuts him off and follows him up. Janella hits the superplex and rolls through into brainbuster, and that gets 2. They trade strikes and O’Neil locks in a triangle, but Janella stacks him up and picks up the win. Joey Janella defeated Chuck O’Neil @ 11:11 via pin