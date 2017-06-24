Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

* Keith Lee vs. Matt Riddle

* Beaver Boys vs. Doom Patrol

* AR Fox vs. Watts

* Chuck O’neil vs. Joey Janella

* Shayna Baszler vs. Penelope Ford

* EYFBO (Angel Ortiz & Mike Draztik) vs. The Carnies (Nick Iggy & Kerry Awful)

* Yuta vs. MJF

* American Destroyers (Donovan Dijak & Mikey Webb) vs. Gentleman’s Club (Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy)

* Ace Romero vs. JT Dunn

* Da Hit Squad (Maff & Monsta Mack) vs. Massage NV (Dorian Graves & VSK)

– They start the show with a 10-bell salute for AIW promoter Chandler Biggins, who recently passes away. Classy.

American Destroyers (Donovan Dijak & Mikey Webb) vs. Gentleman’s Club (Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy) : Taylor and Webb start off. They work some basic back and forth grappling, with Taylor taking control and then tagging in Cassidy. Cassidy is his usual enthusiastic self as he strolls around the ring with his hands in his pockets. They then lock up, Cassidy gets a takedown and cradle for 2. Taylor in and Webb rushes him to his corner, Dijak tags in and hits a dump suplex on Taylor. Cassidy tags back in. Dijak fights out of a headlock, and hits a slow motion shoulder block. He follows with a slow motion head butt. Dijak then levels him, as he’s had enough of this bullshit. Cassidy then hits a head scissors, looks for a chokeslam but Dijak laughs it off; Taylor in and puts Cassidy on his shoulders, but Dijak hits the choke breaker and takes out Taylor. Dijak and Webb double team Cassidy, and work quick tags, isolating Cassidy with ease. Dijak then beats down Cassidy in the corner, Webb in and they hit a double team neck btreaker for 2. Webb hits a back stabber, but Cassidy then moves and Dijak hits Webb with a springboard elbow drop. Taylor tags in, and runs wild on the Destroyers. Taylor hits a falcon arrow (HE DID THE DEAL) and Webb makes the save. Te Gentlemen’s Club work double teams, and Cassidy levels Dijak with a superkick. Dijak cuts him off and tosses him to the buckles for a snake eyes. Webb in and slams Taylor into Cassidy and then powerbombs Dijak onto both men. The Destroyers work over Taylor, Cassidy mists Dijak and Taylor hits a stuff piledriver on Webb for the win. The Gentleman’s Club defeated The American Destroyers @ 12:43 via pin