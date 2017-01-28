Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Peter Kaasa is off today's EVOLVE event as a precaution. We apologize for the lineup change. — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) January 28, 2017

– Before the first match can begin, Ethan Page and the Gatekeepers arrive. They attack Allin and beat him down. Page is upset because Allin got involved in his match last night. Allin was getting some revenge for Page trying to end him. Page then laid out Brown, and then told Allin he was worthless. Page then booked the Gatekeepers vs. Allin & Brown. Page told the Gatekeepers to end Allin. Allin claimed that Page was a coward and made it a handicap match.

Ethan Page & The Gatekeepers (Blaster & Flex) vs. Barrett Brown & Darby Allin : Allin and Brown ran wild at the bell, hitting dives but the Gatekeepers fought back and Blaster hit a crazy dive. Page and the Keepers isolated Allin in their corner and beat him down. Allin fought back, but Brown was pulled to the floor and sent to the steps, leaving Allin alone. Allin showed great resiliency here, but got cut off with a double chokeslam. Page tagged in to pick the bones, but Allin escaped the package piledriver and hit a head butt. He then took out the keepers with a high cross. Zack Sabre Jr, arrived to pay back Allin for last night’s save, he ran wild with uppercuts and then lit up Blaster with strikes and the PK. Flex then wiped out ZSJ with the spear, Brown returned with the missile dropkick. Page cuts him off, and hits the razor’s edge, sending Brown over the top and onto the pile. We get the big floor brawl; Allin climbs a post and hits a wild coffin drop onto the Keepers. Allin drags Page into the ring, Page rolls back to the floor and Flex kills Allin with the lariat. Page then wipes out Brown, ZSJ in and gets the triangle on Page, but Page powerbombs him. It breaks down, black hole slam by Blaster on Allin. ZSJ works the hanging kimura on Blaster and he taps. Barrett Brown, Darby Allin and Zack Sabre Jr defeated Ethan Page & The Gatekeepers @ 14:45 via pin

EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams vs. Laredo Kid : They did some back and forth grappling to begin, and then traded strikes. Kid picked up the pace and hit a dive off the post to wipe out Williams. They traded chops back in the ring; Williams hit the dropkick and then worked the arm of Kid. Kid fired up with strikes, but Williams spiked him with a Michinoku driver. Williams stays a step ahead, blocking a kick and hitting the lariat. They trade strikes center ring, Kid hits a slam to counter and then heads up top, MISSES the phoenix splash. Forearm by Williams, into the crossface and kid taps. Tracy Williams defeated Laredo Kid @ 8:55 via submission

Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs. Sammy Guevara & Jason Kincaid : They did some solid back and forth, with Kincaid and Jaka working well together. Guevara and Dickinson then tagged in, Guevara picked up the pace, hit the dropkick. Kincaid tagged in, hit the slingshot neck breaker. Guevara teased a dive, so Dickinson killed him with a dragon suplex. Jaka then tagged in and clubbed away with strikes as he and Dickinson worked some double teams on Guevara, isolating him and cutting off the ring. Jaka and Dickinson are working with great intensity, largely pummeling Guevara. Quick tags by Jaka and Dickinson, Jaka gets the near fall off of an overhead belly to belly. Dickinson turns Guevara inside out with a lariat, and then locks in the lion tamer. Dickinson is just in a foul mood after last night’s loss. V looks to fight back, slapping Jaka but Dickinson tags back in but Guevara flips out of a double team and drop kicks them both. He then hits sliced bread on both and then gets the tag to Kincaid. He hits the high cross, and then a RANA. Kincaid running wild and hits the suicide dive and then a sunset bomb to Jaka on the floor. Things have picked up nicely as Guevara hits a shooting starr press to the floor onto the pile. Back in and Kincaid walks the ropes and hits the coaxt to coast dropkick on Jaka. 630 by Guevara, but Dickinson hits a dead lift German to break that up. Powerbomb to Kincaid, Jaka hits a German on him as well. Kincaid fights off the double team, Guevara in with dropkicks. Guevara misses the shooting star press, and Kincaid misses the double stomp. Jaka and Dickinson finish Kincaid with the doomsday chokeslam. Chris Dickinson & Jaka defeated Sammy Guevara & Jason Kincaid @ 13:35 via pin

– Williams hits the ring and tells them that this is how it is done, and they beat two great high fliers. Larry Dallas arrives and tells them if they touch him he will press charges because he is a journalist. Dallas tries to stir up some shit and says Dickinson and Jaka should get a tag title shot. Williams, Jaka and Dickinson all shake hands.

EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Fred Yehi vs. ACH : Yehi looks to ground ACH to begin, leading to a nice back and forth and stalemate. Yehi then targets the arm, but ACH picks up the pace and lays in chops. Yehi clips out the leg and then hits the basement dropkick. Yehi then works a stump puller, telling ACH to kiss his knees. Yehi then transitions and bends ACH in half as we half a split and rowdy crowd here. Yehi worked a series of suplexes; ACH fights back and takes Yehi down and into the Muta lock. Yehi escapes, starts to land chops but ACH cut that off with a dropkick. Yehi looks to attack the knees, but ACH hip tosses him to the floor and then hits the PK from the apron. Back in the ring and they fire up, lighting each other up with strikes, throwing bombs and then Yehi chops out the knee of ACH. ACH does some fancy counters, but Yehi stomps on the foot; ACH gets the roll up for 2. ACH gets revenge, stomping on Yehi’s foot. Yehi then starts to slap the shit out of ACH, demanding that ACH get on his feet and prove himself. These two are lighting each other up; ACH then hit the brainbuster out of nowhere and that was good enough for the win. ACH defeated Fred Yehi @ 14:40 via pin

No DQ Match: Matt Riddle vs. DUSTIN : DUSTIN attacked Riddle last night with a chair, so Riddle attacked right away, grounding DUSTIN and hitting a series of knee strikes. Riddle then hit the XPLODER, followed by the running senton. They spilled to the floor; DUSTIN used chair shots and then slammed Riddle into the first few rows of chairs. Riddle would fight back, doing the same to DUSTIN, He had a fan hold a chair and then hit a running yakuza kick as DUSTIN fell to the floor. DUSTIN laid several chairs on the floor, charged and got caught with an XPLODER onto the chair pile. Riddle then followed with chair shots to the back of DUSTIN. They then brawled onto the gimmick tables, where DUSTIN hit a suplex; the table laughed and did not break. DUSTIN brought out another table, and then set up more chairs on the floor. Riddle missed the running senton, landing on the chairs. DUSTIN laid out Riddle on the table, hit a sweet dive and put him through it. Back in, DUSTIN hit the double stomp but Riddle kicked out at 1. DUSTIN then hit the DDT onto the chair. DUSTIN built up a double stack of chairs, Riddle cut him off and they worked up top and Riddle hit the superplex onto the pile of chairs! Riddle stomped the shit out of DUSTIN, followed with ground and pound, and then covered for the win. Matt Riddle defeated DUSTIN @ 10:55 via pin

– Lenny Leonard just announced the Hardyz will be at the WWN Tailgate Party at Mania.