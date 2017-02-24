I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Matt Riddle vs. Anthony Henry : Riddle has become the face of EVOLVE. Henry has impressed with his showings in Style Battle and FIP and earned a shot in EVOLVE. This is a big test and opportunity for Henry here. They work a basic back and forth to begin, with Riddle controlling early. Riddle works his grappling looking for an early arm bar. Henry hits an enziguri and powerslam, taking control and then laying in some chops and kicks. Big forearms follow, but Riddle cuts him off with a knee strike and German. The XPLODER follows, and then the running senton for 2. Riddle hits rolling gut wrench suplexes and a powerbomb for 2. Henry fires back with strikes, kicks follow and sends riddle to the floor and hits a suicide dive followed by a flip dive. Back in they go, superkick by Henry and then an air raid crash for 2. Henry heads up top, but jumps down into a kimura, but transitions onto an arm bar. Henry hits a DDT and rolls into an arm bar, a bit sloppy in the transition there. Riddle powers him up into a single arm powerbomb, and we get a double down. They trade slaps and strikes, Riddle fires up with repeated strikes, but Henry hits the snap German and another. Riddle counters the kudo driver, bro to sleep countered into a suplex and superkick. Fisherman buster by Henry gets 2. Henry works kicks, but Riddle fires back. They trade forearms, but Riddle hits the springboard knee strike, fisherman buster and rolls into the tombstone an the bromission for the win. Matt Riddle defeated Anthony Henry @ 10:45 via pin

– Riddle wants all of the belts and wants to kick Galloway’s ass right now, but Catchpoint is out and Williams tells him his night is done and that this is Yehi’s night as he will challenge Thatcher for the title. Yehi loves this building, because he tapped out Tony Nese to win the tag titles. It will happen all over again when he taps out Thatcher to win the Evolve title. Dickinson wants to go to war with the Gatekeepers right now.

– Larry Dallas arrives, noting that if Jaka & Dickinson win tonight, they should get a tag title shot. Williams says Catchpoint is all about competition, but that tonight is about Yehi. Williams and Dickinson shake hands.