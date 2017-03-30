Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

– Lenny Leonard welcomed us to the show but was immediately interrupted by Drew Galloway. Galloway put these shows over as the biggest of the year for the company; he only trusts himself to welcome everyone to the show. You fans watching have made the wise choice in choosing these shows, these are the coolest shows of the weekend; this is not WrestleMania week. This is the weekend that fans come together, support independent wrestling. This is WRESTLING week. He has gone through a ton this year, in this war, but he has to go through Matt Riddle tonight. Riddle is out and shit got real as we get the grudge match to open the show.