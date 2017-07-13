Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

– Grado & Joseph Park arrive in an old beat up VW bug. Park explains that Grado is in danger of being deported, and Park Suggests he get married, and what better place to find a wife than in the Impact Zone and suggests a knockout.

– We get highlights from last week, where LAX jumped Lashley and announced that Alberto El Patron was joining LAX.

LAX IS HERE : Konnan says he promised a new member of LAX last week, and introduces Alberto El Patron. Patron makes his way out to the ring, and calls Konnan “Carlos” and says that they have done it all together, but last week was crap when Konnan said that Patron was joining LAX. “I’m a leader not a follower Carlos.” Konnan says they have always been proud of him, but their people have been treated poorly (he mentions WWE by saying Stanford) and held down. Konnan wants him to join his familia. Patron says he doesn’t forget what happened, but has moved on. He’s a loaner, and Konnan has become bitter. Konna says he has family here and shouldn’t listen to the idiot fans, they can start a revolution together. Patron says they are friends, and refuses to join him. LAX attacks and beats down Patron. Lashley’s music hits and he takes out LAX, wanting revenge for last week. He cleans house and hands Patron his belt.

Super X Cup Tournament Match: ACH vs. Andrew Everett : After a basic back and forth, they pick up the pace with Everett taking control. ACH tries to cut him off, but Everett hits the dropkick. ACH pulls out some flippity doos, hits a dropkick and they battle for position, but Everett hits a superkick for the near fall. Everett then hits the springboard missile dropkick and hits a moonsault to the floor. They work back into the ring, ACH trips up Everett, hits the double stomp and then sends Everett to the floor and hits a plancha. ACH counters a springboard into a German, hits a lariat but walks into a PELE; Everett hits mount Everett for a near fall. Everett up top and misses the attack, but hits the superkick only for ACH to hit the brainbuster for the win. ACH defeated Andrew Everett @ 6:25 via pin

Gail Kim Talks : Borash gives Kim a big introduction, and brings her to the ring. Kim thanks all the fan and says she got injured last year. She is grateful to work with the most talented and respected people in this business. She gave her body, mind and soul to wrestling and has no regrets. 2017 will be her last year in wrestling and she will retire from the ring. She thanks all of the girls she worked with, Impact Wrestling, and the fans for their support. She wouldn’t be here without them. Tonight is not the end, and she plans on going out on top.

– Chins Adonis arrives and talks shit with POP TV’s Swole Mates. The Swole Mates get into the ring and argue with Adonis. Adonis wants to have a pose off with them. Eli Drake arrives and we have an argument. It then ends.

Octagoncito vs. Demus : Demus is the bigger man and looks to use his power advantage early. Octagoncito picks up the pace, hitting a satellite head scissors and a plancha to the floor. Back in and Octagoncito hits a springboard high cross. Demus finally cuts him off, hitting a powerslam and then a version of the dominator for 2. Demus takes control, but it didn’t last long as Octagoncito hit a RANA off the ropes and a moonsault to the floor. Back in and Octagoncito hit the RANA into a cradle for the near fall. He then hit another cradle and picked up the win. Octagoncito defeated Demus @ 4:00 via pin

– Grado talks to the entire knockouts roster and tries to get a date, repeatedly failing. Park then gives him champagne, and chocolates to try and help him out.

– We get some old school footage of Matt Sydal in TNA.

– EC3 is out to watch the match.

– Dutch, Prichard and D’Amore are the judges.

Impact Grand Championship Match: Champion Moose vs. Naomichi Marufuji : Moose uses his power early, they then work into a series of counters; Moose cuts off a RANA and then hits the big boot. Moose follows with the big backdrop, that gets a near fall but Marufuji fires back with chops, but Moose hits a pop up powerbomb and senton for 2. Moose beats down Marufuji in the corner as the round ends. Moose wins round one 29-28. Moose hits a bicycle kick as round two starts, but misses the run up the ropes high cross, which allows Marufuji to lay in chops. Marufuji takes out the knee, but kicks out at 1. Marufuji goes back to the chops and hits a running elbow attack in the corner. Moose goes back to the bicycle kick, but Marufuji lights him up with strikes and kicks. Moose dropkicks Marufuji to the floor and the round ends. Marufuji wins round 2 29-28. Commercial time. Final round now, they work back and forth as Moose hits another bicycle kick and runs wild, hitting the hesitation dropkick for 2. Marufuji starts to fire back with kicks and knee strikes. EC3 then runs in and attacks Marufuji with the ring bell for the DQ. Moose fights off EC3 and stands tall. Naomichi Marufuji defeated Champion Moose @ 1:31 of round 3 via DQ

– Konnan wants LAX to send a message tonight and send paTron out on a stretcher. He also wants Lashley taken out the same way.

– Trevor Lee is out, claiming to be the X-Division champion (he stole the belt last week) and plans to be a fighting champion, and introduces super jobber William Weeks. He will defend the title here tonight.

X-Division Title Match: “Champion” Trevor Lee vs. William Weeks : The bell rings and Lee runs wild, still wearing the belt because he fears thieves. We see an angry Dutt backstage, trying to get to the ring. Lee picks up the easy win. “Champion” Trevor Lee defeated William Weeks @ 1:20 via pin

– Dutt arrives and attacks, but Lee retreats with the title.

Laurel Van Ness vs. Ava Storie : Storie controls right away, going for pinning combos and grounding LVN. Storie does the body scissors roll around the ring, and LVN is dizzy and falls down, allowing Storie to get a near fall. LVN finally fights back, cutting Storie off and curb stomping her to the buckles. LVN keeps control, choking her out in the ropes and then misses her curb stomp. Storie fights back with the neck breaker and sends LVN to the floor. Storie drags her back in, but LVN cuts her off and hits a draping DDT and then the curb stomp to the back, which never looks good, and wins. Laurel Van Ness defeated Ava Storie @ 3:20 via pin

– Joseph Park leads out Grado, he introduces himself to Laurel and tells her that she’s the most beautiful creature he’s ever seen. Laurel’s reactions were actually really great as Grado praises her and then asks her out on a date. But before Laurel can answer, Kongo Kong is out for the good old-fashioned cock block. Grado runs away.