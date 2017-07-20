Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review.

* Laredo Kid, Garza Jr. & Octagoncito vs. Idris Abraham, Trevor Lee & Demus

* GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna in action

* Super X-Cup Tournament Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Drago

* Low Ki vs. Matt Sydal vs. El Hijo de Fantasma

* Eddie Edwards vs. Ethan Carter III vs. Eli Drake vs. Impact Grand Champion Moose

– After an ultimatum and kidnapping by LAX, Dos Caras & El Hijo de Dos Caras arrive as instructed.

Super X-Cup Tournament Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Drago : Drago immediately takes the fight to Guevara, looking to show this young punk what he’s all about. They brawl and Drago sends Guevara to the floor. Guevara back in, hits random flippity doos and follows with a dropkick. Guevara up top now and hits a shooting star press onto Drago on the floor. Back in the ring and Drago lays in kicks, and hits the reverse RANA for the near fall. They brawl up top, Guevara sends Drago to the mat and hits the 630 for a near fall. Drago fights back, and hits a running blockbuster style DDT to pick up the win. Drago defeated Sammy Guevara @ 4:38 via pin

GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna vs. Amber Nova : Nova has appeared before, she has a good look and did well for her self, losing to Sienna the last time she appeared. Sienna hit the AK 47 and won again. Nova has only worked 41 matches or so and from the limited action I have seen, she looks to be worth investing some time in.Champion Sienna defeated Amber Nova @ 1:35 via pin [NR] SQUASH.

– Post match, Sienna rants about working hard and winning the title like she said she would. She calls out Karen Jarrett because she wants Karen to say she was wrong and give her some praise. Sienna wants Karen to get on her knees and praise her as the best of all time. They jaw back and forth and Allie makes the save with a kendo stick. Lauren Van Ness then attacks and Rosemary hits the ring to save Allie. Rosemary spears Sienna, but LVN cuts her off with the kendo stick. Karen grabs Sienna by the hair to help, but Gail Kim hits the ring and not only makes the save, but stands tall. Karen books Sienna vs. Rosemary next week in a title match, in a last knockout standing match.

– We head to the LAX clubhouse, and they drag in the beaten body of El Hijo de Dos Caras. Konnan says they sent Crazzy Steve on a Mexican vacation, and then tells El Hijo de Dos Caras to make sure Patron joins LAX.

– The Swole Mates are here again.

– Bruce Prichard walks and talks on his phone. He runs into Trevor Lee, and wants to know what he’s up to with the X-Division title. He never got his rematch for the X-Title is his excuse for stealing it. Dutt arrives and tries to get his belt back, but Prichard calls Dutt off, telling him “not here, not now.”