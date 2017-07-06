Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

– We open with LAX in their clubhouse, drinking booze and playing dominoes. Konnan promises a new member of LAX tonight.

– We get highlights from what was a good Slammiversary PPV.

Alberto El Patron’s Championship Celebration : Patron is out with his father Dos Caras and his bother, El Hijo de Dos Caras. Patron is here to party and celebrate his victory, noting that Latinos and Mexicans don’t need a real reason to party but that when thy do they do it with family. He introduces his brother, who he says will be joining him here soon. He puts over his father as his mentor and hero, and then says Sunday night was the hardest 30-minutes of his life. Patron says Lashley is a tough son of a bitch and he respects him. He says any wrestler can have an opportunity to face him and he will give them a shot. If you want a piece of Patron come and get it. Lashley has had enough of this celebration bullshit and calls Patron an egomaniac. Lashley says he didn’t have any of this bullshit when he won the title, he just fought and defended the title. Lashley says Patron won via fluke at Slammiversary. He questions if his relatives are even allowed to be here and drops a building a wall reference. Dos Caras slaps Lashley, and Lashley says Caras hits harder than Patron. Scott D’Amore and refs are out to break it up. Patron says lets do it now bitch.

– Earlier today Prichard met with JB, Mathews and The Pope. Prichard asks if they are done with their issues and says e could have fired them. If they continue to bicker and get into a physical altercation, they will both be fired. Prichard included Pope in this as well. What the fuck was the point of the feud if they are still going to work together on commentary?

X-Division Champion Sonjay Dutt vs. Caleb Konley : They work some back and forth, with Dutt hitting a RANA. Elbows follow, but Konley hits a big palm strike and then lays the boots to Dutt. Konley grounds Dutt, and then lays in some kicks. Konley then works the grounded body scissors, and works into a cradle for 2. Dutt tries to fire up but runs into a clothesline. Dutt slams Konley to the buckles, but Konley grounds him with a cravat. Konley then hits a sunset flip to the buckles, covering for 2. Dutt finally cuts Konley off and rolls into a dropkick and hits the tornado DDT. Dutt up top and hits the splash for the win. Champion Sonjay Dutt defeated Caleb Konley @ 4:42 via pin

– Post match, Trevor Lee lays out Dutt, steals the X-Division title and proclaims himself the new champion.

– Mackenzie interviews Eddie Edwards, Veterans of War & Grado about their match, which is next. Dick Justice was randomly working out in the background.

Eddie Edwards, Veterans of War (Mayweather & Wilcox) & Grado vs. Eli Drake, Chris Adonis, Fallah Bahh and Mario Bokara : Drake and Wilcox to begin. Drake tries to shove him around and then runs into a Samoan drop. Mayweather tags in, the VOW double-teams Drake and Mayweather then hits an overhead toss. Adonis tags in, but gets rushed to the corner and VOW work him over. Bokara in and he easily gets taken out. Bahh sent to the floor, Grado tags in working the jabs but Adonis cuts him off. Bahh now tags in, lays in the head butts on Grado and then slams Bokara onto Grado. Grado escapes the slam, tags in Eddie and he runs wild. Eddie hits the kick, but Baahh takes him out with the running cross body. Grado back in, works jabs to Bahh and sends him to the floor. Drake cuts off Grado, the VOW take him out and Eddie hits a code breaker on Adonis, and the running knee strike finishes Bokara. Eddie Edwards, Veterans of War (Mayweather & Wilcox) & Grado defeated Eli Drake, Chris Adonis, Fallah Bahh and Mario Bokara @ 4:50 via pin

– Post match, Joseph Park arrives and he has some bad news for Grado. Park reveals that some paper work and it appears that Grado’s Visa is not in order. Grado begs Park to help, but Park tells him he has to leave.

Matt Sydal vs. Braxton Sutter w/Allie : They lock up and Sutter takes Sydal to the corner. Sutter then works some arm drags, and stays a step ahead, constantly cutting off Sydal and hitting a gut buster. Sutter then works over Sydal in the corner; Sydal starts to fire back with leg kicks and then a jumping sidekick. Sydal then counters the powerslam into the final cut leg drop. Sutter fires back and hits the snap slam. Sydal fires back, hits a kick and heads up top and finishes Sutter with the shooting star press. Matt Sydal defeated Braxton Sutter @ 3:15 via pin

– LAX continues to party in their clubhouse and tease the new member of LAX. Konnan says they will raise their level of violence tonight.

THE SUPER X-CUP RETURNS : Borash announces the return of the Super X-Cup, and the participants are – Davey Richards, Andrew Everett, Idris Abraham, Desmond Xavier, Taiji Ishimori, ACH, Drago, and Sammy Guevara. The first round matches are…

* Sammy Guevara vs. Drago

* ACH vs. Andrew Everett

* Taiji Ishimori vs. Davey Richards

* Idris Abraham vs. Desmond Xavier