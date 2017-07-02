Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Pre-Show Match: KM, Kongo Kong, and Laurel Van Ness vs. Mahabali Shera, Braxton Sutter, and Allie : This is a feud that has been going on since Van Ness’ wedding that never happened due to true love, Shera recently got pulled into it to keep it going. After some banter before the bell, Kong attacks Sutter and works him over. Kong then misses wild strikes, Sutter counters but then gets leveled with a running kick. KM tags in, hits a slam and yells a lot before missing an elbow drop. Sutter slips out of a suplex, tags in Shera who runs wild on KM. Kong tags himself in, Shera dances but walks into rights from Kong. Kong then hits a head butt and then slams Shera. KM hits a slingshot splash, as he and Kong double-team Shera. Shera fires up but Kong wipes him out with a running cross body. Shera hits a jawbreaker, and tags in Allie. She runs wild on Van Ness, scoring a good near fall. Van Ness counters the code breaker with a spine buster. Tags to Sutter and KM. Sutter avoids a charge, but KM cuts him off and hits the ego driver for 2.Kong and Shera in now, brawling and Kong hits the corner splash but then misses a charge and falls to the floor. Kong pulls Shera to the floor and slams him against the steps and hits the cannonball. Allie hits the covde breaker on Van Ness, and then sliced bread on KM; Sutter hits the cradle neck breaker for the win. Mahabali Shera, Braxton Sutter, and Allie defeated KM, Kongo Kong, and Laurel Van Ness @ 6:44 via pin

– A fucking Anthem Owl flies to the ring to some spectacular Rocky (War) rip off music; Robert Flores and Don West are on the call.

– Representatives from THE CRASH, AAA, & NOAH are in attendance.

GFW Tag Team Title Match: Champions LAX (Santana & Ortiz) vs. El Hijo del Fantasma and Drago vs. Naomichi Marufuji and Taiji Ishimori vs. Garza Jr and Laredo Kid : Konnan, Homicide, & Diamante are at ringside, this will be lucha rules. Santana and Marufuji to begin. They work some fast aced back and forth, some lucha passes and end in a stand off. Marufuji lays in chops, Santana fires back as they trade center ring. Marufuji then hits a head kick and a dropkick. Kid in now, hits a kick and springboard high cross. The neck breaker follows, and Ishimori tags in. They do a great job of keeping the pace fast, Ishimori hits a spin kick but Ortiz rushes in and attacks Ishimori, hitting a northern lights suplex and slowing Ishimori down. The DVD follows for as Garza makes the save. Ortiz hits a RANA, and an enziguri and then a lucha arm drag. Drago and Kid in, Fantasma also in and they work double teams and send Kid to the floor. They work over Sanatana, covering for 2. Double teams follow, Ishimori in and Fantasma wipes him out with a knee strike. They take out Marufuji and then send Garza to the floor. Assisted dive by Drago and Fantasma then gets tripped up by Diamante. Santana cuts off Fantasma, Ortiz in and they work double teams, covering for 2 as Drago makes the save. LAX double teams Drago, hitting the leg drop but Kid & Garza make the save. They take control, and hit a double team doomsday device on LAX. It breaks down, and Ishimori hits a tombstone on Kid. Drago and Fantasma are back, top rope RANA on Marufuji; Drago slips off the top rope, and Ishimori attacks. Fantasma and Drago fire back, hitting a double team DDT for a close 2. Santana back in, runs wild and Drago is down. Sanatana sends Garza and Kid to the floor and moonsaults onto Drago for 2. Marufuji takes out Santana, hits a tope and Ishimori follows with a dive, Garza cuts off Diamante and tosses her onto the pile on the floor. Fantasma hits the cradle driver on Ortiz as Marufuji breaks up the pin. Fantasma takes him out and hits the suicide dive. Homicide takes the ref, and Garza tosses Diamante to the floor onto Fantasma. Homicide takes out Garza with a gringo killer on the apron, but Drago and Ishimori make the save. Drago hits the tornado DDT, and Drago hits a dive. Santana back in, Kid cuts him off and hits the Spanish fly for a great near fall. Ortiz hit an overhead toss on Kid, and LAX hit the doomsday powerbomb to put Kid away. Champions LAX (Santana & Ortiz) defeated El Hijo del Fantasma and Drago, Naomichi Marufuji and Taiji Ishimori, and Garza Jr and Laredo Kid @ 15:25 via pin

– Konnan promises a new member of LAX. Park reveals that he and Borash’s tag match is a no DQ match tonight.

Moose & DeAngelo Williams w/Gary Barnidge & Austin Dillon vs. Eli Drake & Chris Adonis : Moose and Adonis to begin, with Moose hitting a dropkick and following with chops and a run up the ropes high cross. Drake and Williams tag in. They lock up, and Drake hits a shoulder block. Williams up and hits a counter and roll up for 2. The arm drag follows, and he tags in Moose. They double-team Drake and Williams hits a cannonball to the corner. Adonis and Drake then take over, double teaming Moose. Drake looked to do something off the ropes, but slipped off. Not good. Moose hits a jawbreaker, but Drake battles back with a powerslam. Adonis tags back in, beats down Moose and then lays in chops. Moose then cuts him off with a lariat, and drake and Williams get the tag, big shoulder blocks by Williams, the Samoan drop and standing moonsault follow for 2. Williams hits the big boot and neck breaker for a near fall. It breaks down, Moose and Williams hit sentons and then a double team senton on Adonis. Drake sends Moose to the floor and they double team Williams, but he tosses them to the floor and Williams then follows with a basement dropkick. Moose up top and wipes out Drake and Adonis with a high cross off the ropes. Moose and Williams grab a table, and slide it into the ring. Drake and Adonis fight back and they isolate Moose in the ring and hit the Demolition decapitation. They set up the table, Drake up top and Adonis lays Moose on the table. Williams shoves Drake to the floor, Moose lays out Adonis with the kick and lays him on the table. Williams heads up top and hits the splash but the table doesn’t break fully as he over shot a bit, but Adonis is done and Moose and Williams pick up the win. Moose & DeAngelo Williams defeated Eli Drake & Chris Adonis @ 10:50 via pin

– Post match, Moose and Williams attack Drake and Moose powerbombs him through the table.

Strap Match: James Storm vs. EC3 : They are being tethered together by the strap, and they brawl right away with Storm beating EC3 down in the corner. Storm is the first to get in shots with the straps, they brawl to the floor and Storm hits an apron spinebuster. Back in and EC3 cuts Storm off, stuns him off the ropes and then chokes out Storm with the strap. EC3 slams Storm off of the apron repeatedly, back in we go and EC3 chokes out Storm again with the strap. EC3 then starts to whip Storm, but Storm is fired the fuck up and starts to beat on EC3 and then runs wild. The enziguri follows, and then Storm heads up top but EC3 pulls him off and hits the TKO. EC3 now gets some handcuffs and cuffs Storm in the corner, or he tried to but Storm Looney toned him and cuffed him in the corner. EC3 begs off, but then spits at Storm who proceeds to whip him 20 times. He adds 11 more to get even with EC3, and the ref uncuffs EC3. Storm sets, last call blocked but Storm hits the one percenter and that gets 2. EC3 to the floor, takes off the strap and then posts Storm. The ref gets the strap back onto EC3 and he rolls Storm back into the ring. EC3 hits the one percenter, but Storm kicks out. They slap each other, and Storm then hits the superkick and then falls down as commentary teases that the shot to the ring post hurt him badly. EC3 picks up Storm, and hits a elevated pedigree variation and pins Storm. EC3 defeated James Storm @ 10:40 via pin

– Storm is stretched out so we can see Dutch Mantel on the phone, they can’t find Bruce Prichard. Karen Jarrett is concerned and say they need to figure this out. Back to the ring as Storm continues to get medical attention.

No DQ Match: Jeremy Borash & Joseph Park vs. Josh Mathews & Scott Steiner : Park and Mathews to begin, Mathews uses his speed and hits a disaster kick. He tries for a cross body but simply bounces off of Park. Park hits shoulder blocks and Borash tags in. Mathews of course tags out to Steiner. Steiner is wearing a shirt to wrestle for likely the first time in his career. Park tags back in and Steiner works him over. Mathews gets in a cheap shot and Steiner hits the Steiner line and elbow drop. Park rolls to the floor, and Mathews hits a dive off the top but is so light he basically bounced off of them Steiner follows and Park & Borash run to the back. We switch to pre-taped footage of Park & Borash trying to escape, Steiner gets a golf cart to chase them, yelling RUN FAT ASES. Borash & Park use a fire extinguisher to distract them. Steiner and Mathews steal an SUV and chase them down as they chant “road kill.” They then chase Borash and Park around Universal. Borash throws Mathews into the pool and sentons onto him. Steiner catches Park and beats on him as Mathews and Borash fight in the pool. Steiner tosses Park through a door and SHARK BOY IS HERE and dives into the pool so Borash can run. Park looks up and sees Father James Mitchell and gives him the Abyss mask! Borash runs back into the arena and makes his way back into the ring. Steiner and Mathews are chasing him. Mathews yells at Robert Irvine who shoves him down. Back in the ring and Mathews misses the senton and Borash hits a spear but Steiner makes the save. Mathews locks in the Steiner recliner, and Shark Boy arrives and eats a suplex by Steiner. Mathews tosses him and Steiner looks to finish Borash but James Mitchell is here and so is Abyss. He attacks from behind and runs wild on Steiner and Mathews. Mitchell gives abyss the bag of tacks, and Abyss black hole slams Mathews into them, Borash up top now, SPLASH into the tacks onto Mathews and that is all. Jeremy Borash & Joseph Park defeated Josh Mathews & Scott Steiner @ 10:52 via pin