Last week Lashley lost the title to Alberto El Patron and then this.

So Lashley is champion again as the New Era begins with a Dusty Finish. Hello once again everyone. This is Aaron saying welcome to Impact Wrestling. Patron will face off with Ethan Carter III and I’m sure they’ll keep him strong. Eli Drake and Tyrus wrestle the debut of Laredo Kid and Garza Jr., and Karen Jarrett comes back. Comment on the only show to receive a 0 in recent memory from Larry.

Match times are not exact, card subject to change, let’s get to it.

AEP arrives and gave up the World Title because he used the title belt to win the belt. Despite the fact that pretty much almost every title change has happened in the last year with a title belt shot so.

Alberto comes out and talks about a catchphrase he took from Paige in WWE, he says he is challenging Lashley so here comes Ethan Carter III.

Carter says how noble Alberto is after calling him nefarious. He says Patron has to earn it. Since he is the Top Man here, if Alberto wants to earn it, tonight in this very ring, it is Si vs III. Alberto puts it to the fans. He says no he’s going to face Lashley.

Ethan says “Don’t you know I’m loco??” and challenges his no mas cajones.

“NO CAJONES!”

“YES HE DOES!”

Alberto says he’s here for the big dog, not the bitch.

EC3 says so there’s nothing. He can do, so Patron repeats and then he piefaces Alberto. Patron attacks him and basically kicks his ass so Carter escapes taunting him.

So it’s official Ethan Carter III vs Patron.

So backstage Prichard, Dutch and Diamond decide Bruce will figure out the World Tag Title Scene.

We show a video package of Eli Drake and Tyrus how no one owns Tyrus and how Drake made it personal. Tyrus says he made a deal with the devil.

Drake & Tyrus vs Laredo Kid & Garza Jr.

Eli Drake begins with Laredo Kid. There’s a LUCHA chant and lockup, pullover no kicked off, Kid for the kick and kick to the ropes up and head scissors takevoer, Kid caught and takes a back elbow. CRASH stars Kid kind of gets a wristlock takeover but falls on him instead.

Garza dives in, kick to Drake and Eli has the head, whip no down, leapfrogs, misses the second as Garza hung on. Garza takes off his pants and throws a kick, caught and socked. Drake sends the man who catches the ropes and fakes, Drake sent outside. Garza leaps through the ropes into Eli, then Drake moonsaults off the top to take the man down.

Standing moonsault Laredo Kid only gets two.

Drake runs the man back and tags in Tyrus. Tyrus takes a jawbreaker, and Kid goes up, caught and thrown down. Huge flex taunt from Tyrus.

Tyrus is in charge on Laredo Kid as Matthews calls him a monster from Skull Island. Eli is in and punches Kid down. He taunts the camera and cover, no. They threaten us with the debut of Brandi Rhodes in the ring, and Drake tags out. Tyrus hits a belly to belly on Laredo Kid, and tag in to Drake.

Pope says it’s that time of the month. Tyrus slams and Drake hits the E.Li.DRAKE Elbow. Fist to the face and shot to the skull once again. Drake and Tyrus switch tags once again and Tyrus runs to jump into the corner but throws Kid back in over the hard way.

He misses the elbow and both tag out. Garza races in, jumps over Eli, rolling up to Superkick into Drake. Knee to Tyrus but as Tyrus wraps the man, Eli strikes his own guy. Eli hits Kid with the Reverse Skylord Slam, then the Celtic Cross on Garza. He gets distracted by Tyrus and rolled up from behind.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Laredo Kid & Garza Jr. at 11:06, rollup, fluke

Yes Josh calls it another fluke due to miscommunication.

Brandi Rhodes vs KC Quinn

Josh makes fun of Borash for being an announcer and flying a drone.

Cody Rhodes rushes down with his GFW (take a drink) belt and he says the match isn’t going to happen. No one will pimp the Rhodes family name anymore.

Cody offers KC 45 dollars and says go stand in the corner. He asks if we know what excuses are? He says excuses are the nails that build a house of failure. Moose claims that he’s in Japan. Guess what? He IS Japan.

He says he wants Moose for the Impact Grand Championship. He drags Brandi away.