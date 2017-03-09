Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome everyone to your LIVE Impact Coverage right here on the 411. Tonight we see the first show in the new era of Anthem as Impact Wrestling begins anew.

Lashley will defend the World Heavyweight Championship. We will see the return of Karen Jarrett to power.

We will see Alberto El Patron, Dutch Mantell, Bruce Pritchard, Reno Scum, KC Quinn, Rachel Ellering and more, as well as the continuation of Eddie Edwards vs Davey Richards, Cody Rhodes vs Moose and more. Hello, my name is Aaron, on this the beginning of a difference in Imapct forever. Join the TNAlisters in the commentary and we will witness the beginning together. Match times are not exact, your card is subject to change, Impact begins in moments.