Hello and welcome everyone to Impact Wrestling Coverage right here on 411mania. My name is Aaron and we are in the middle of the latest set of Impact tapings. Tonight!

The new TNA World Tag Team Champions will be decided as Reno Scum, LAX, Decay and Laredo Kid & Garza Jr will do battle in the six sided ring. As Broken Matt and Brother Nero have transmogrified themselves into the Champions of Space and Time, Decay will not be recognized as Champions and we will have a winner tonight.

What is next EC3? Rosemary promises a “Knockouts Burial” and Cody challenges Moose for the Impact Grand Championship. Join me and the A List of commentators in the comments section. Your cars is subject to change my match times are not exact, let’s get to it in moments!