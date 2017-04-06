Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Note: Unfortunately, Aaron will no longer be doing the live reports for Impact. I’d like to thank him for all of his contributions and for taking more show last week so that I could concentrate on Mania weekend coverage.