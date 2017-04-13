Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

– We get highlights from last week’s show.

– We then get a video package for “The Veterans of War” (Crimson & Gunner) and then a video package for “Fury,” set to debut tonight.

Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe & Luster the Legend) vs. Decay (Abyss & Crazzy Steve) vs. Laredo Kid & Garza Jr : YAY a match to start the show. Rosemary is out with Decay. Laredo Kid started off with Thornstowe, he used his speed to take the advantage and tagged in Garza. Legend then tagged in, did some back and forth with Garza. Steve sent him to the floor, and Rosemary helped him attack Garza. Back in and Steve grounded Garza before tagging Abyss in. Abyss slowed the pace, clubbing away at Garza and then hitting a corner splash. Decay worked quick tags, keeping the heat on Garza and isolating him on their corner. Garza managed a jawbreaker and as he picked up the pace they did a double down. Abyss took the ref as Rosemary pulled Laredo Kid to the floor, but Garza tagged in Legend. He ran wild for a bit, hitting a spinebuster on Steve but Abyss made the save. Abyss and Legend went back and forth with some hoss brawling, Abyss then hit the chokeslam but Laredo Kid flew in and hit a missile dropkick. He got cut off, Thornstowe hit a suicide dive and Steve worked over Garza in the tree of WHOA; Legend then hit the razor’s edge on Steve into Garza, Scum then hit the double team double stomp and picked up the win. Reno Scum defeated Decay and Laredo Kid & Garza Jr @ 6:04 via pin

– Andrew Everett wanted an X-Division title shot and Helms declined, noting that Everett had to win again; Helms announced Andrew Everett vs. Marshe Rockett vs. Suicide vs… Gregory Shane Helms. Helms wasn’t planning on wrestling, but Everett tricked him into it, calling him scared.