Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

– We get a big video package, hyping Sunday’s Slammiversary PPV. It was a good video package.

– This is the final show from India.

Contract Signing Madness : Borash and Prichard host a contract signing for Knockouts Champion Rosemary vs. GFW Women’s Champion Sienna, Full Metal Mayhem featuring Davey Richards and Angelina Love vs. Eddie and Alisha Edwards, the Strap match featuring EC3 and James Storm and finally for Impact Champion Bobby Lashley vs. GFW Champion Alberto el Patron. It was edited down into a short video package, which was likely for the best since most contract signings are not exactly enthralling TV; there was an awful lot of death/killing people talk here. Prichard stops them from fighting and books Kongo Kong, Davey Richards, EC3 and Lashley vs. Alberto El Patron, James Storm, Eddie Edwards and Mahabali Shera for tonight.

– Kongo Kong walks the streets of Mumbai.

– Swoggle battles Spud in a Mumbai Street Fight tonight.

– Mathews taunts Borash about their PPV match on Sunday.

– We get a video package for Low Ki vs. Sonjay Dutt.

Low Ki & Trevor Lee vs. Sonjay Dutt & Matt Sydal : Lee and Dutt to start things off, Dutt looked to take an early advantage, but lee cut him off and worked him over on the corner. Dutt quickly made the comeback with a RANA and tagged in Sydal. Sydal then took Lee down, grounding Lee and working the arm. Dutt tagged back in they worked some double teams. Lee got the tag to Ki, who started to beat on Sydal with great aggression. Dutt in and they hit standing moonsaults and clear Ki and Lee to the floor. Post break and Lee takes control of things, tagging in Ki as they take the heat on Sydal. Lee & Ki work quick tags, continuing their assault on Sydal. Sydal starts to fire back with leg kicks and wipes out Lee with a spin kick. Dutt gets the hot tag, he sends Ki to the floor and ten hits the tornado DDT on Lee for 2. Dutt fights off the German, but Lee cuts him off and Ki tags in. he and lee beat down Dutt, but Dutt fights back and gets the tag to Sydal. He hits meteora on Lee and the knee strike gets 2. The jumping kick levels Lee, Sydal up top and Dutt takes out Ki and hits a plancha. Sydal hits the shooting star press and pins Lee. Sonjay Dutt & Matt Sydal defeated Low Ki & Trevor Lee @ 13:55 via pin

– We get a DeAngelo Williams training video. On Sunday, Moose & DeAngelo Williams will face Eli Drake & Chris Adonis.

– Eli Drake & Chris Adonis walk the streets of Mumbai.

Mumbai Cats vs. Eli Drake and Chris Adonis : The Mumbai Cats were part of Ring ka King. Drake attacks right away. Adonis in and lays in chops to one of the cats. The cat lays in kicks, tags in the other cat and he gets leveled with a clothesline. Drake lays the boots to a cat in the corner. He and Adonis work quick tags and double teams, and Drake hits a dump slam and covers for 2 but pulls the cat up before 3. Drake hits the air raid crash for the win. Eli Drake and Chris Adonis defeated The Mumbai Cats @ 2:58 via pin

Mumbai Street Fight: Swoggle vs. Rockstar Spud : We have a little person as the referee, the same dude that tried to break up the fight in the streets last week. Soud attacks as Swoggle makes his way to the ring. Swoggle then tosses colored powder in Spud’s face as they brawl up the ramp. Swoggle then throws nuts at Spud, but Spud then hits Swoggle with a trashcan as they fight back to ringside. Spud gets a table, hits Swoggle with a trashcan lid and then rolls him onto the apron. Spud teases using the table, but Swoggle bites his hand and follows with rights and head butts. Spud fights back with a kick, and the clothesline follows. Spud gets a mic and makes the classic villain mistake; he monologues. He kicks and slaps at Swoggle while telling Swoggle that everyone hates him and says he meant to pull his pants down. The ref tries to pull Spud off of Swoggle, so Spud shoves him down. Te ref shoves him back, so Spud pulls his pants off. Spud apologizes, but the ref attacks and beats down Spud. Swoggle pulls off Spud’s pants, the ref and Swoggle hit a mini-doomsday device on Spud and then Swoggle hits a Samoan drop through the table on the floor for the win. Swoggle defeated Rockstar Spud @ 10:00 via pin

– Borash and Park talk, and Borash tells him to fin his inner monster and gives him an Abyss action figure.

KM, Laurel Van Ness and Sienna vs. Braxton Sutter, Allie and Rosemary : They brawl at the bell with Sienna and Rosemary taking each other out. Sutter and KM tag in with KM looking for a powerbomb, but Sutter countered into a sunset flip for 2.KM quickly cut that off, hitting a suplex and covering for 2. Sutter hits a desperation suplex into the corner, and tags in Rosemary. Rosemary runs wild on Van Ness, but it then breaks down into the mass brawl. Sutter tosses KM, Van Ness hits the unprettier on Rosemary and Allie then hits the DVD on Van Ness. Sienna cuts her off, Rosemary mists Van Ness, Allie hits the code breaker on Sienna and Rosemary hits red wedding on Van Ness for the win. Braxton Sutter, Allie and Rosemary defeated KM, Laurel Van Ness and Sienna @ 4:00 via pin

– We see Park looking for his inner monster and he has Janice (the board with nails in it) and crushes a Scott Steiner action figure.

– Borash and Mathews hype Slammiversary and we get some video packages.