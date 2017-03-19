Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

– Here are the reviews of the earlier New Japan Cup shows and matches.

* Night One.

* Night Two.

* Round Two Matches.

– The show will officially start at 2AM ET.

Hirai Kawato, Katsuya Kitamura, Yuji Nagata vs. David Finlay, Juice Robinson and Yomoyuki Oka : Kitamura is the jacked to the gills young lion who recently debuted, dude’s a monster. It’s take your kids to work day for Nagata. Oka and Kitamura started things off, working a basic power vs. power opening stretch, and then they started throwing bombs. They hossed around a bit, with Kitamura finally taking Oka down. This transitioned to Kawato and Finlay, they picked up the pace with Kawato again showing good fire. Finlay quickly hit a backdrop suplex and slam before tagging in Juice. Juice worked the heat, with Kitamura making a save as Oka tagged back in. The micing feels off tonight, Nagata tags in and works over Oka; they’ve had good interactions in the past and work well together because Nagata trains him. Nagata lit him up with forearms, hit the corner kick but Oka fought off the XPLODER. He fired up with strikes, but Nagata quickly fired back only for Oka to hit a belly to belly. The sound is better now as Juice tags in and cleans house. He worked back and forth with Nagata, with Nagata getting the arm bar and Finlay making the save. It broke down with Nagata and his kids working over Juice and Kitamura covering for a near fall and then locking in the crab Nagata and Kawato also worked crabs; Juice then hit a lariat o Kitamura for a near fall. Everyone brawled, pulp friction on Kitamura by Juice and that’s that. David Finlay, Juice Robinson and Yomoyuki Oka defeated Hirai Kawato, Katsuya Kitamura, Yuji Nagata @ 9:40 via pin

Jado and Gedo vs. TAKA Michinoku & El Desperado : The CHAOS vs. Suzuki-gun feud continues. Desperado attacked Jado right away, leading to Jado tossing him to the floor. Desperado stalled on the floor a bit, and Gedo tagged in. TAKA attacked Gedo from behind, but Gedo fired back with jabs and eye pokes to TAKA and Desperado. Jado and Desperado brawled to the floor as TAKA worked over Gedo in the ring. He and Desperado then worked quick tags, isolating Gedo in their corner. TAKA continued his attack, working over Gedo with some help by Desperado, who tagged in and worked a Gory special. Desperado laid the boots to Gedo, but Gedo fired up with jabs and cleaned house for a bit. Tag to Jado, he strolled mildly and hit clotheslines. Draping DDT countered by Desperado and he levels Jado and tags in TAKA. TAKA hits the corner knee to Jado and then a high kick for a near fall before transitioning to the cross face, which Jado countered into one of his own. TAKA then countered, rolling back to the cross face. Gedo made the save, superkicked Desperado but TAKA cut him off; Jado hit the draping DDT and pinned TAKA. Jado and Gedo defeated TAKA Michinoku & El Desperado @ 7:35 via pin

Tiger Mask, Jushin Liger, Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Takashi Iizuka & Minoru Suzuki : NEW JAPAN DADS vs. Suzuki-gun. They started with the predictable floor brawl, Taichi and Liger worked into the ring and went back and forth. Liger then fought off Taichi and Kanemaru with palm strikes until Iizuka pulled Liger to the floor and the mass brawl continued. Suzuki worked over Kojima with a chair, trying to rip his arm off. Back in the ring, Taichi tried to rip off Liger’s mask. He almost got it off, but Liger managed to fight him off until Iizuka choked out Liger while Suzuki worked a knee bar. Suzuki-gun worked the heat on Liger, with Taichi working Tenzan like chops to mock the New Japan dad. He then ripped off Kojima’s corner chops and continued to beat down Liger. Liger managed a roll up but Taichi escaped, tagging in Iizuka. Liger fought him off with boots, and hit a palm strike. Kojima got the hot tag and ran wild, clearing Suzuki-gun to the floor and hitting the chops on Iizuka. Kojima up top and hits the elbow drop for 2. Iizuka fought back, hitting an atomic drop and tagging in Suzuki. Suzuki ran wild, hitting the PK for a near fall. Suzuki worked the sleeper, but Tenzan made the save, working the chops and corner clothesline; the suplex followed and then he and Kojima double-teamed Suzuki. Tiger Mask tags in, working over Kanemaru and Taichi as it broke down. Tiger Mask hit the top rope head butt on Suzuki but he kicked out. He then hit Suzuki with the tiger driver for a good near fall. Suzuki locked in the sleeper and quickly transitioned and hit the Gotch piledriver for the win. Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Takashi Iizuka & Minoru Suzuki defeated Tiger Mask, Jushin Liger, Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan @ 10:04 via pin