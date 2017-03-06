Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

– Makabe & Honma were set to challenge Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii for the IWGP Tag Team titles, but due to a neck injury to Honma, Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan now get the title shot and the undercard has been reshuffled a bit.

https://t.co/DAaxAyjvJS Honma suffered a spinal injury between the third and fourth vertebrae. — chris charlton (@reasonjp) March 6, 2017

https://t.co/DAaxAyjvJS that's an area affecting respiration means things were very worrying. — chris charlton (@reasonjp) March 6, 2017

https://t.co/DAaxAyjvJS Honma can now lift his arms and grip objects. He can move his lower extremities. He promises to be back. — chris charlton (@reasonjp) March 6, 2017

– Manabu Nakanishi defeated Tomoyuki Oka in the pre-show dark match.

Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, Jado & Gedo vs. Minoru Suzuki, Davey Boy Smith, Jr, El Desperado & TAKA Michinoku : Suzuki-gun attacked before the bell, we got some brief floor brawling before Jado & Gedo worked over TAKA & Desperado in the ring; Smith cut them off. DBS is in insane shape, he looks great these days. Suziki-gun took the action back to the floor, where Suzuki got generally surly, using a chair to beat on people. Smith took the heat, hitting a stalling suplex on Gedo. Suzuki-gun works quick tags, but Gedo cuts off Desperado with a superkick, but Suzuki cuts him off before he could get the tag. Gedo clipped the knee and then tagged in Goto, who ran wild and then wet back and forth with Suzuki. Suzuki countered a Samoan drop with a guillotine. It broke down around them, but Goto escaped and hit the ushigoroshi and tagged in HASHI. HASHI and TAKA went back and forth, Smith in and hit a powerslam. Goto would make the save, Suzuki back in and HASHI hits him with the lariat. He then locks in the butterfly lock on TAKA and he taps. Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, Jado & Gedo defeated Minoru Suzuki, Davey Boy Smith, Jr, El Desperado & TAKA Michinoku @ 8:52 via pin

Togi Makabe, Yuji Nagata, Jushin Liger, Tiger Mask IV & David Finlay vs. Kenny Omega, Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa : Tonga and Takahashi double team Tiger Mask to begin. Liger in to even the odds, powerbombs Takahashi and it breaks down with bodies flying to the floor. Omega uses Takahashi’s pimp cane to choke out Tiger mask, and yelled “I’m Cheating” at the camera. Bullet Club then took the heat on Tiger Mask. Bullet Club worked quick tags, keeping Tiger Mask grounded. Loa looked to go up top, but Tiger mask fired up and hit the lucha arm drag off the ropes. Makabe tagged in. he ran wild and knocked guys to the floor before powerslamming Omega. Loa cut him off. Tonga tagged in but he ate a lariat. Nagata tagged in, BLUE FUCKING JUSTICE time! He laid in a series of kicks to Tonga, and then locked in the arm bar, the faces cleared out Bullet Club and protected Nagata as he worked the arm bar. Nagata hit the overhead belly to belly, tagged in Finlay but Fale dominated him; Omega then started to slam members of Bullet Club onto Finlay. But when he tried to slam Fale, Omega crumbed under the weight. Fale did warn him. The babyfaces made their comeback, hitting rapid-fire attacks on Fale; Fale had enough of that shit and hit the grenade on Finlay for the win. Bullet Club defeated Togi Makabe, Yuji Nagata, Jushin Liger, Tiger Mask IV & David Finlay @ 11:30 via pin

– Suzuki-gun attacks post match, but Jado & Gedo make the save. Jado and Gedo vs. Taichi and Kanemaru is not something I look forward to.

RPW British Heavyweight Title Match: Champion Katsuyori Shibata vs. Zack Sabre Jr : ZSJ is out wearing the EVOLVE & PWG tiles to the ring. They work a very measured opening stretch, both men looking to avoid mistakes as they counter wrestle. They note on commentary that Sabre will be a junior in NJPW. After a nice back and forth, ZSJ cut off Shibata and worked uppercuts. ZSJ then targeted the right arm and shoulder of Shibata, which is still taped up and was recently abused by Minoru Suzuki. ZSJ made the mistake of trying to kick Shibata as he sat on the mat, which only pisses off Shibata; he then proceeded to kick the shit out of ZSJ. ZSJ went back to the arm and submission game, grounding Shibata and looking to rip his arm off. This again only serves to piss off Shibata. They then worked into a great series of counters and pinning attempts. ZSJ looked for a PK, countered and Shibata hit a suplex, locked in the sleeper and then the sleeper suplex. Shibata again works the sleeper, ZSJ to his feet and here is Suzuki. He takes the ref, but Shibata kicks him to the floor. Davey Boy Smith is out, and they work over Shibata with Suzuki hitting the Gotch piledriver; ZSJ smiled and hit the PK for the win. Zack Sabre Jr defeated Champion Katsuyori Shibata @ 12:24 via pin