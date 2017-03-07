Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Manabu Nakanishi, Kawato, Ryusuke Taguchi, David Finlay vs. Jushin Liger, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima & Tomoyuki Oka : Little Kawato was a dick, attacking Liger during the announcements. Kawato was all fired up, but Liger cut him off with the palm strikes and kicked his ass. Team Liger worked quick tags, all taking turns kicking the shit out of Kawato for being a little dick. Kojima got in the rapid fire chops, and Finlay made the save and pulled him to the corner so that Taguchi could tag in. Ass attacks for everyone, and then it broke down with Taguchi working back and forth with Kojima before eating a cutter. Oka and Nakanishi they did the battle of the bull spot, colliding repeatedly center ring. Team Liger ran wild, including Oka hitting an overhead belly to belly. Nakanishi fought off the crab of Oka, we got the big breakdown spot; Nakanishi had issues getting oka up for the torture rack finish, but when he finally did, Oka tapped. Manabu Nakanishi, Kawato, Ryusuke Taguchi, David Finlay defeated Jushin Liger, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima & Tomoyuki Oka @ 8:14 via submission

Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi, & Tanga Loa vs. Yuji Nagata, Juice Robinson, & Michael Elgin : Fale & Elgin & Juice & Takahashi pair off early, setting the stage for their New Japan Cup matches. Bullet Club controlled early, but Juice fired up and got the tag to Elgin; he and Fale worked back and forth with Elgin teasing suplexes. They then beat on each other, with Fale fighting off a powerbomb. Loa gets the tag, but Elgin over powers him and hits the suplex. Nagata tags in, good fire from Nagata, who works with Loa (who he’ll face in the New Japan Cup). Nagata hit the XPLODER, corner knee strike and then the belly to back suplex into the pin on Loa. Yuji Nagata, Juice Robinson, & Michael Elgin defeated Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi, & Tanga Loa @ 7:45 via pin

Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Kr, Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Taichi) vs. CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, Jado, Gedo, Beretta) : Interesting that commentary notes that ZSJ called out Goto last night, which feels odd because they made sure to note that ZSJ will be a junior in NJPW. I have no issue with him as a heavyweight, but the signals feel mixed. Goto and ZSJ started things off, they worked well together; ZSJ then cut off Beretta, and Suzuki-gun took the advantage. Jado, Gedo and Beretta worked over Desperado until Taichi raked Gedo’s eyes and they brawled to the floor. Suzuki-gun took the heat on Gedo, with Taichi using the bell hammer to beat on Gedo. Gedo countered Kanemaru’s DDT off the ropes with a kick to he balls. Jado got the tag; he strolled wildly until Kanemaru cut him off with an enziguri. Tags to ZSJ and Goto, ZSJ wanted to lock in olds, but Goto just wanted to beat the hell out of him. It broke down, let the bodies hit the floor, but ZSJ countered the ushigoroshi with the hanging kimura. ZSJ escaped the GTR and slid into the prawn hold and he picked up the win on Goto. Suzuki-gun defeated CHAOS @ 10:00 via pin

Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Davey Boy Smith Jr, & Taka Michinoku) vs. Katsuyori Shibata, Tiger Mask IV, & Togi Makabe : Everyone brawled at the bell with Shibata taking Suzuki to the floor; Tiger Mask and TAKA worked a fun back and forth stretch until Smith cut off Tiger Mask and then attacked Makabe. Suzuki and Shibata brawled into the crowd, where Suzuki once again attacked him with a chair. Back in the ring, Smith tossed around Tiger Mask with ease. Suzuki sent Makabe to the floor, Tiger Mask tried to fight back against Suzuki, but Suzuki locked in a heel hook. Suzuki is such a villain, just laughing in the face of his opponent when he tries to rip off a limb. Tiger Mask hit a desperation tiger driver, tagged in Shibata and he and Suzuki fired the fuck up and just beat the ever-living hell out of one another, showing the most fire on the show so far. They faced off center ring and threw bombs at each other; THE BEATINGS WILL CONTINUE UNTIL MORALE IMPROVES! Suzuki avoided the PK, but Shibata avoided the Gotch piledriver and they did a double down boot spot. Smith and Makabe tagged in, they did the battle of the bulls spot until Smith took the advantage. These two kept the vibe of Suzuki and Shibata, just beating the hell out of each other. It broke down, Shibata saved Makabe from the Gotch piledriver and then brawled with Suzuki to the floor. Makabe finished TAKA with the king kong knee drop. Katsuyori Shibata, Tiger Mask IV, & Togi Makabe defeated Suzuki-gun @ 11:20 via pin

Kenny Omega & Tama Tonga vs. Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano : Not only is this CHAOS vs. Bullet Club, this is a New Japan Cup preview (Omega vs. Ishii & Yano vs. Tonga). Omega manned up to Ishii early, and then he and Tonga double teamed him and looked to take control; Ishii quickly had enough of that so Omega tagged out to Tonga. This led to Yano vs. Tonga; Tong a did his crawl around bit, which scared Yano and he ran. We got comedy as he tried to run under the ring, Omega put a bucket on his head and practiced his drumming skills.

Omega then blinded him with the cold spray, allowing Tonga to take control back in the ring. Omega attacked Ishii, who largely no sold his bullshit; this allowed Yano to remove the buckle pad, and get the tag to Omega. Ishii beat the hell out of Omega, fought off Tonga and connected with the belly to back suplex for a near fall. Omega teased going for a powerbomb, but Ishii fought that off. Omega then hit the Finlay roll into the moonsault for a near fall. They continued to go back and forth, with Ishii just getting angry and absorbing Omega’s best. Ishii then turned Omega inside out with a lariat. Yano and Tonga’s interactions are wacky but really fun. Tonga avoided the Yano low blows, Omega then accidentally kicked Tonga; Yano avoided gun stun, hit the low blow an rolled up Tonga for a near fall. Yano sent Omega to the floor after he missed a knee strike; Tonga hit a low blow and gun stun on Yano to pick up the win. Kenny Omega & Tama Tonga defeated Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano @ 12:20 via pin