July 1, 2017
Roppongi Vice (Trent & Rocky) , Will Ospreay, & The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) vs. The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt), Marty Scurll, Yujiro Takahashi, & Bad Luck Fale: