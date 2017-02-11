Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

I am here, just a few minutes behind due to my daughter being sick. Thanks for stopping by.

Henare vs. TAKA Michinoku : While the injury issue, which caused a bit of a reshuffle on the lower part of the card, is certainly unfortunate; Henare is going to benefit here as he gets to work a veteran like TAKA in a one on one setting. TAKA smartly grounded the young lion to begin, and used some nice mat work. Henare fired up really well and has really crisp work at this stage of his game. TAKA largely dominated until Henare hit the shoulder block off the top. TAKA then cradled him up, trapping both the arms and legs for the win. TAKA Michinoku defeated Henare @ 4:37 via pin

Hiroyoshi Tenzan& Satoshi Kojima vs. KUSHIDA & Yoshitatsu : Tatsu is about to head to CMLL for a while, and here he attacked before the bell. KUSHIDA tagged in, his arm is all wrapped up still; TenKoji quickly cut off KUSHIDA, as Tenzan worked him over with chops and head butts. KUSHIDA finally fired up, hit the PELE and tagged in Tatsu. Tatsu and his mom haircut missed a spin kick by a mile, Kojima YELLED at him to break up a pin attempt. Kojima then tagged in, worked over KUSHIDA and Tatsu with corner chops. KUSHIDA hit the handspring elbow on Tenzan, Tatsu hit a sloppy looking blue thunder bomb on Kojima, but Kojima hit the cutter and then a lariat. KUSHIDA took out Tenzan, but Tatsu was done. Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima defeated KUSHIDA & Yoshitatsu @ 7:09 via pin

– Post match, Tatsu refused to shake Kojima’s hand, slapping it and walking away.