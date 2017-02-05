Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

KUSHIDA & Hirai Kawato vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado : KUSHIDA’s shoulder is still all taped up, Kawato started off for his team as KUSHIDA was sent to the floor. Kawato was sent to the floor as Suzuki-gun took the heat on the young lion. Kawato tried to fire up, finally hitting the dropkick and tagging in KUSHIDA. KUSHIDA ran wild on both of his opponents, scoring with a German suplex and pinning combo on both. Kanemaru used the ref as a shield, teasing the ref bump but KUSHIDA survived and fought back, Kawato tags in and gets in some offense on Desperado, hitting a missile dropkick for the near fall, He then locked in the crab, KUSHIDA helped to clear the ring but Desperado hut a spinebuster and worked the single leg crab, but Kawato made the ropes. Good fire from Kawato, constantly going for various pinning combos. Desperado hit the spear for a good near fall. The blue thunder bomb by Desperado put Kawato away. Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado defeated KUSHIDA & Hirai Kawato @ 7:46 via pin