I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review.
KUSHIDA & Hirai Kawato vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado: KUSHIDA’s shoulder is still all taped up, Kawato started off for his team as KUSHIDA was sent to the floor. Kawato was sent to the floor as Suzuki-gun took the heat on the young lion. Kawato tried to fire up, finally hitting the dropkick and tagging in KUSHIDA. KUSHIDA ran wild on both of his opponents, scoring with a German suplex and pinning combo on both. Kanemaru used the ref as a shield, teasing the ref bump but KUSHIDA survived and fought back, Kawato tags in and gets in some offense on Desperado, hitting a missile dropkick for the near fall, He then locked in the crab, KUSHIDA helped to clear the ring but Desperado hut a spinebuster and worked the single leg crab, but Kawato made the ropes. Good fire from Kawato, constantly going for various pinning combos. Desperado hit the spear for a good near fall. The blue thunder bomb by Desperado put Kawato away. Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado defeated KUSHIDA & Hirai Kawato @ 7:46 via pin
Yuji Nagata, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima vs. Yoshitatsu, Yomoyuki Oka & Henare: NEW JAPAN DADAS UNITE! Join Yoshitatsu’s team attacked at the bell, taking it to the dads. They isolated Kojima, but he quickly fought back with machine gun chops for all. Kojima then hit an elbow drop off the top to Henare, Nagata in and he and Tenzan worked over Henare. Tenzan controlled with ease until Henare moved out of the way of an elbow drop. Yoshitatsu got the mild tag, hit a spin wheel kick but Tenzan fired back with chops and the Samoan drop. Nagata back in and lit up Yoshitatsu with kicks. Yoshitatsu tried to fire up, but Nagata would have none of that. They kept trading forearms, Oka got tagged in and he and Nagata fired away on one another. Nagata then slapped him and they then both tried shoulder blocks, but Oka hit an overhead belly to belly; he locked in the crab and it broke down and bodies spilled to the floor. XPLODER by Nagata on Oka, locked in the cross face and Oka actually powered out, but Nagata transitioned to the other arm and Oka tapped. Yuji Nagata, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima defeated Yoshitatsu, Yomoyuki Oka & Henare @ 7:55 via submission