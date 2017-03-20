wrestling / News
Yomoyuki Oka vs. Hirai Kawato: Kawato is basically the runt of the litter as far as the current crop of young lions go; Oka appears to be the chosen one as management loves him and he is a project of Yuji Nagata. Oka looked to use his size and power advantage early, but Kawato took him down and did well using his speed. Kawato then targeted the leg as he kept Oka grounded. Oka transitioned out and worked an arm bar, focusing on the taped up arm of Kawato. Oka hit a spinebuster, and looked for the crab but Kawato made the ropes. Oka out grappled Kawato, showing a bit of a mean streak as he continued to attack the arm. Kawato tried to fire up and fight back, they traded strikes and Kawato hit a dropkick. Kawato then hit running elbows, showing great babyface fire once again and then locked in the single leg crab. Oka powered out to make the ropes and again attacked the arm. Nice aggression by Oka as he slams Kawato around and takes control back. Oka then hit a backdrop suplex for 2, and then locked in the Boston crab. Good fight from Kawato, who made the ropes. Oka then laid the boots to him, they traded strikes and Kawato got a roll up for 2. Oka then took him down with the shoulder block, they traded again and Kawato went for a small package and they went to a time limit draw and they brawled post match. Yomoyuki Oka vs. Hirai Kawato went to a time limit draw @ 10:00
Tiger Mask, Jushin Liger & David Finlay vs. Takashi Iizuka, TAKA Michinoku & El Desperado: We started with the usual Suzuki-gun floor brawl. Lifer and Desperado worked into the ring, where Liger hit the back breaker and then the surfboard into the dragon sleeper, but TAKA made the save. Liger ran them together and was then pulled to the floor and beat down. Back in the ring, Suzuki-gun beat down Liger. Desperado used Iizuka’s leash to beat on Liger. Iizuka then choked out Liger as things slowed. Desperado tagged back in, sent Liger to the corner but Liger fought back and hit a superplex for the double down. Tag to Tiger Mask, he hits a high cross and runs wild. Tiger bomb to Desperado and that gets 2. Tiger Mask then hits the tombstone, he heads up top and Iizuka cuts him off. Finlay now tags in; he runs wild on TAKA, hits the uppercut off the ropes and covers for 2. Eye poke by TAKA, it breaks down and Suzuki-un runs wild on Finlay and scores a near fall. Chair shot by Iizuka and TAKA gets a near fall on Finlay. Team Liger then works over TAKA, allowing Finlay to hit a stunner and pick up the win. Tiger Mask, Jushin Liger & David Finlay defeated Takashi Iizuka, TAKA Michinoku & El Desperado @ 8:40 via pin
Champions Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Katsuya Kitamura & Yuji Nagata: Kitamura is the young lion who is super jacked and would fit into a Vince McMahon wet dream. I imagine Vince seeing Kitamura, looking at Triple h and saying, “You brought me Itami and Nakamura?” Tenzan and Nagata start and the crowd is excited to see the New Japan dads battle. They worked a solid back and forth, Nagata started to land clubbing strikes, but Tenzan connected with the chops. Kojima and Kitamura tagged in. Kitamura looked to use his size and power early, Kojima kept fighting through but Kitamura finally took him down only for Kojima to fire back with forearms and tag in Tenzan. They worked over Kitamura with double teams and sent Nagata to the floor. Tenzan worked the heat, keeping Kitamura down and tagging Kojima back in. They kept Kitamura in their corner and again sent Nagata to the floor. Kitamura fought back with chops on Kojima, but Kojima raked the eyes and worked quick tags to Tenzan, who delivered head butts; the Mongolian chops followed but Kitamura hit a big shoulder block and tagged in Nagata. Nagata ran wild, sending Kojima to the floor for some payback and then working over Tenzan with kicks. Tenzan fought off the XPLODER, laid in the Mongolian chops but ran into an enziguri. Kojima tagged in, rapid fire chops to Nagata followed. They went back and forth, great fire from the dads here as they traded strikes center ring; Nagata locked in the arm bar as Kitamura fought off Tenzan. Tenzan fought him off, and saved Kojima. Kitamura tags in, he and Nagata work over Kojima in the corner and Kitamura then covers for a near fall. Kitamura locked in the crab, Tenzan makes the save. The champions try for the TenKoji cutter, but Nagata escapes and hits Tenzan with the XPLODER. Kojima then hits a koji cutter on Kitamura, but Nagata makes the save. LARIAT by Kojima to Kitamura and that is that. Champions Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeated Katsuya Kitamura & Yuji Nagata @ 11:22 via pin