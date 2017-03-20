Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Yomoyuki Oka vs. Hirai Kawato : Kawato is basically the runt of the litter as far as the current crop of young lions go; Oka appears to be the chosen one as management loves him and he is a project of Yuji Nagata. Oka looked to use his size and power advantage early, but Kawato took him down and did well using his speed. Kawato then targeted the leg as he kept Oka grounded. Oka transitioned out and worked an arm bar, focusing on the taped up arm of Kawato. Oka hit a spinebuster, and looked for the crab but Kawato made the ropes. Oka out grappled Kawato, showing a bit of a mean streak as he continued to attack the arm. Kawato tried to fire up and fight back, they traded strikes and Kawato hit a dropkick. Kawato then hit running elbows, showing great babyface fire once again and then locked in the single leg crab. Oka powered out to make the ropes and again attacked the arm. Nice aggression by Oka as he slams Kawato around and takes control back. Oka then hit a backdrop suplex for 2, and then locked in the Boston crab. Good fight from Kawato, who made the ropes. Oka then laid the boots to him, they traded strikes and Kawato got a roll up for 2. Oka then took him down with the shoulder block, they traded again and Kawato went for a small package and they went to a time limit draw and they brawled post match. Yomoyuki Oka vs. Hirai Kawato went to a time limit draw @ 10:00

Tiger Mask, Jushin Liger & David Finlay vs. Takashi Iizuka, TAKA Michinoku & El Desperado : We started with the usual Suzuki-gun floor brawl. Lifer and Desperado worked into the ring, where Liger hit the back breaker and then the surfboard into the dragon sleeper, but TAKA made the save. Liger ran them together and was then pulled to the floor and beat down. Back in the ring, Suzuki-gun beat down Liger. Desperado used Iizuka’s leash to beat on Liger. Iizuka then choked out Liger as things slowed. Desperado tagged back in, sent Liger to the corner but Liger fought back and hit a superplex for the double down. Tag to Tiger Mask, he hits a high cross and runs wild. Tiger bomb to Desperado and that gets 2. Tiger Mask then hits the tombstone, he heads up top and Iizuka cuts him off. Finlay now tags in; he runs wild on TAKA, hits the uppercut off the ropes and covers for 2. Eye poke by TAKA, it breaks down and Suzuki-un runs wild on Finlay and scores a near fall. Chair shot by Iizuka and TAKA gets a near fall on Finlay. Team Liger then works over TAKA, allowing Finlay to hit a stunner and pick up the win. Tiger Mask, Jushin Liger & David Finlay defeated Takashi Iizuka, TAKA Michinoku & El Desperado @ 8:40 via pin