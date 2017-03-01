Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Yujiro Takahashi vs. Tomoyuki Oka : Oka is all fired up early, not giving a shit about the Tokyo Pimp and using hi power advantage. Takahashi would cut him off with a running boot and chops. Takahashi worked a simple and solid heat segment, but Oka fought back with an overhead belly to belly and slam for the near fall. Oka’s mouth and nose are busted open as he works the young lion crab; Takahashi makes the ropes, and hit the sliding dropkick foe 2. The DDT finished off young Oka. Takahashi picks up his first singles win in forever, just in time for him to be fodder in the New Japan Cup. Yujiro Takahashi defeated Tomoyuki Oka @ 5:30 via pin

Jado, YOSHI-HASHI, Beretta & Rocky Romero vs. Taichi, Taka Michinoku, Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru : This is here to set up Beretta and Romero’s next defense against one of the Suzuki-gun pairings. Desperado and Jado to begin, they did some back and forth with Jado sending bodies to the floor before getting tripped up. This led to the big floor brawl, and then the heat on Jado. Taichi used the bell hammer once again, which has been his new thing. Beretta actually yelled at him for doing the same shit every night. Suzuki-gun cleared CHAOS to the floor as they continued their assault on Jado. Jado finally ran wild, making his own comeback and tagging in Beretta; Romero joined him as they worked over Taichi & Kanemaru. They worked some double teams, with Kanemaru taking some awkward/bad bumps off of their offense. Kanemaru hit a big tornado DDT, he and Taichi isolated and double teamed Beretta, but he hit a DDT and got the hot tag to HASHI, who ran wild and then things broke down once again, with TAKA hitting him with a superkick or the near fall. HASHI battled back, hit the lung blower and butterfly lock and TAKA had to tap. Jado, YOSHI-HASHI, Beretta & Rocky Romero defeated Taichi, Taka Michinoku, Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru @ 10:20 via pin

Jushin Liger, Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe vs. Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto : This is here to tease the next meeting of Makabe & Honma vs. Yano & Ishii; Makabe & Honma picked up a win over the champions at Makabe’s 20th anniversary show. Honma hit the falling kokeshi early and looked so fucking happy about it. Unfortunately for Honma, he got cut off almost right away and CHAOS took the heat. Honma would fire up and deliver some sick, thumping chops to Ishii, but Ishii didn’t have time for that shit, no sold them and continued the beating. Liger made the save, because he’s good people; this allowed Honma to make his comeback, working back and forth with Ishii. Honma fought off the brainbuster, and hit a slooooooooooooow delayed suplex counter, which the crowd loved as they oooooh’d and aaaaaaah’d during it. Makabe got the hot tag, he and Ishii beat the shit out of each other and Makabe hit a lariat for the near fall. They showed some great flashes back to the wars over the NEVER title, it broke down, with Liger getting a near fall off of the palm strike. They worked in some really good near falls for Liger, until Ishii and Yano worked together and Yano school-boyed Liger for the win. Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto defeated Jushin Liger, Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe @ 10:50 via pin

Minoru Suzuki & Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. David Finlay & Katsuyori Shibata : Suzuki and Shibata started to play off of their recent brawl and to give us a tease of their upcoming New Japan Cup match, which I am all about; someone may die in that one. Suzuki quickly targeted the taped up shoulder of Shibata as they did some grappling exchanges. Finlay and Smith tagged in, with Smith using his power game to take the early control. Finlay picked up the pace, but Suzuki cut him off with a cheap shot and then attacked his injured shoulder; they then brawled to the floor where Suzuki used a chair once again to attack Shibata. Back in the ring, Smith worked over Finlay, taking the heat. He and Suzuki worked quick tags, with Suzuki working the knee bar. Smith then worked the stretch muffler, continuing the assault on the knee. Finlay hit a desperation uppercut, got the tag to Shibata, and he and Suzuki beat the hell out of each other. Suzuki quickly went back to the arm, working an arm bar on Shibata, but Shibata made the ropes. Suzuki laid in kicks, but this only angered Shibata and they traded forearms back and forth. They had a great, heated exchange here. Suzuki smiled as they traded strikes, and he then locked in the sleeper. Shibata escaped with the belly to back suplex, Finlay and Smith tagged back in, with Finlay firing up and scoring some near falls, but it broke down with Shibata sending Suzuki to the floor and they brawled. Smith hit the powerslam and powerbomb to pick up the win as Suzuki and Shibata continued to brawl on the floor. Minoru Suzuki & Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated David Finlay & Katsuyori Shibata @ 12:30 via pin