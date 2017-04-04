Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Manabu Nakanishi, Jushin Liger & Hirai Kawato vs. Takashi Iizuka, Desperado & TAKA : Kawato was fired the fuck up, charged the ring and looked to take the fight to Suzuki-gun; he immediately got his ass kicked and we got some usual floor brawling to start a Suzuki-gun match as Iizuka threw chairs around. Back in the ring and Suzuki-gun worked the heat on Kawato. Kawato sell really well and continues to show great babyface fire. Ol man Liger got pissed off at one point, and rushed into the ring and laid the boots to Kawato to properly fire him back up. Iizuka bit him several times, he was apparently hungry; Kawato avoids a charge, hits the dropkick and gets the tag to Nakanishi. He fired up with chops on Iizuka, and then hit the big spear and cleared TAKA and Desperado to the floor. The Nakanishi wacky dance followed, worked the torture rack on Iizuka, but TAKA arrived to help and Iizuka cut him off. Hoy tag to Liger, Romero special on Desperado as Nakanishi had the rack on TAKA. It broke down into another floor brawl and Liger whacked Desperado with a chair shot. Back in and Liger yelled at Kawato to fire him up and tagged him in. Iizuka cut him off from the floor, but back in he hit dropkicks and got a near fall on TAKA. The crowd responds so well to Kawato’s comebacks and near falls. Kawato came close o many times, but fell to TAKA and the crossface. Suzuki-gun defeated Manabu Nakanishi, Jushin Liger & Hirai Kawato @ 10:00 via pin

Yuji Nagata & Tomoyuki Oka vs. Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens : Yujiro and Oka to begin, with Yujiro being a dick and slapping him around. Oka got pissed and started to fight back, Owens cut him off and tossed him to the floor, where Yujiro attacked with his pimp cane. Owens worked the heat, easily cutting off Oka. Nagata made a save and slapped Oka to fire him up; the Dads are in a surly mood tonight. Oka then hit the spinebuster, and got the tag to blue justice, who ran wild with kicks and XPLODER on Yujiro for 2. Yujiro raked the eyes and hit a fisherman’s buster and then tagged in Owens; the Nagata arm bar immediately cut him off. Nagata and Owens worked over Owens, Oka scored a near fall and then locked in the crab. Yujiro made the save, allowing Owens to get a near fall off of a superkick. He then put Oka away with the package piledriver. Bullet Club defeated Yuji Nagata & Tomoyuki Oka @ 7:30 via pin

Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima & Tiger Mask vs. War Machine & David Finlay : This is here to build to Sunday’s tag title match between champions TenKoji and War Machine. The teams did the big stand off early, shoved each other and then brawled. The champions got the better of things, leading to Tiger Mask and Finlay working a fun little stretch until Tiger Mask was cut off, and triple teamed. Tiger Mask managed to make a comeback, hitting the tiger driver on Finlay and tagging in Tenzan. Tenzan delivered chops to anyone that moved, but Finlay hit a desperation spinning elbow and then tagged out and we got the big breakdown spot. Hanson ran wild with running clotheslines on TenKoji. He then caught Tiger Mask on the high cross and Finlay returned only to eat the TenKoji cutter. Rowe walked into a Koji cutter, but countered the lariat and War Machine hit fallout to pick up the huge win War Machine & David Finlay defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima & Tiger Mask @ 8:40 via pin