Tonight’s special two hour show is from a recent event in Melbourne, Australia.

The Revival vs. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli

Dawson begins with Moss and they go ot the mat. Moss breaks two headlocks with head scissors and rolls Dawson up for two. He does the “I was this close” hand signal. Dawson works the wrist until Tino gets tagged and takes him over. He has a wristlock now but Dawson breaks free and tags out. He throws Tino into Dash’s boot. Dash wears him down in the corner before using a shoulder block and mocking Tino’s ab taunt. Tino leap frogs over and hits a cross body for two. Moss and Tino botch a double team move. Tino whiffs on a punch while Moss hits a knee. Their next double team move also gets timed wrong, which Corey Graves covers by saying they haven’t teamed for long so they have issues the Revival don’t. The Revival get back in control until Moss hits some clotheslines. He nails Dash with a fallaway slam but Dawson knees him in the back. Moss sends him in but charges into a high knee. Dawson comes off the top and gets caught in a fallaway slam. Team green go for stereo clotheslines but the Revival duck and escape to regroup. Moss brings Dawson in the hard way but he holds onto Dash. The referee gets Dash out, while Dawson uses a rake of the eyes behind his back. Classic. Dash delivers a shoulder block and they cut the ring in half on Moss. CLUBBERING in the corner. Rebound suplex by Dawson gets two. Dash misses a move in the corner but prevents Moss from tagging. When he ducks Moss’s enziguri, the crowd claps. Moss makes the tag to boos and Tino comes in mild. Tino press slams Dawson into Dash and then powerslams Dawson for two. Dash cuts off a double team move by tripped Tino after a tag to Moss. Dawson tries the singshot suplex again but Moss gets free. he rolls up Dawson and then does the same to Dash for two. Dash levels Dawson by mistake and Moss rolls him up for a near fall. Dash blind tags Dawson and the unsuspecting Moss falls to the Shatter Machine.

Winners: The Revival in 11:01 (*3/4)

Bobby Roode and Elias Samson vs. Buddy Murphy and Tye Dillinger

Buddy Murphy gets a big pop in his home country. Tye and Bobby get strong reactions too. Lots of “ten” chants. Roode and Murphy start. Roode takes him to the mat and spins on his back before slapping up Buddy and doing the GLORIOUS taunt. Murphy does it back to him, while Roode is offended that the water from Murphy’s hair gets in his eyes. Roode knocks him down and comes off the ropes. Murphy leaps over and rolls through a sunset flip into a dropkick for one. Tye tags in and nearly has a showdown with Roode, but Roode calmly tags out. “Drift away” chants towards Samson. Elias works the arm but Tye gets out and does the “ten” taunt. Tye tags Buddy while holding Samson’s arm and Buddy comes off the top with a double stomp on it. Murphy gets “Aussie ten” chants. They do the same spot again but with Tye using a double axe handle. Tye brings Roode in the hard way and delivers stomps in the corner. He sends Samson back and hits ten corner punches. A Roode distraction gives Samson the upper hand and now Bobby will come in for corner stomps. The fans chant “one” on each. Roode sends him in but charges into an elbow. Tye runs into a spinebuster. Samson and Roode wear down Tye for a bit. Roode goes for ten punches but stops to annoy the crowd. Roode get shut up by a superkick from Tye, who then tags Murphy. Samson gets the tag too and Murphy comes in hot. He delivers a small meteora for two. Murphy hits a sweet tope con hilo to take out Roode. Tye is the legal man and hits the Tye Breaker on Samson to win.

Winners: Buddy Murphy and Tye Dillinger in 11:19 (**1/4)

Billie Kay vs. Ember Moon vs. Liv Morgan

Home country girl Billie gets a solid pop.