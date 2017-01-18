Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I’m back for some NXT coverage after a week off to enjoy my birthday. Special thanks to Larry for covering.

The opening video focuses on Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura, since they sign the contract for TakeOver tonight.

Nikki Cross w/ SAnitY vs. Kennedy Lewis

Cross instantly attacks and beats Lewis up in the corner. Despite being the smaller competitor, Cross is clearly the aggressor .Lewis comes back with slaps but is taken down with a Thez press. Cross hops on her back and chokes her down before pulling on the nose. Cross hits a spinning fisherman suplex to win.

Winner: Nikki Cross in 1:28

No Way Jose gets interviewed about keeping his momentum from his breakout 2016. He says he’s going to keep having fun. Opponents? Fiesta! Friends? Fiesta! He gets interrupted by Kona Reeves. He thought they were friends but Jose didn’t help him when SAnitY attacked him in Toronto, Jose only helped Rich Swann. He isn’t happy with Jose, who says they can meet in the ring if he’s in that kind of mood.

The Revival are interviewed next and say their 2016 was the greatest year a tag team ever had. They think the NXT Tag Title match at TakeOver should be a triple threat match. TM61 interrupt to say their great 2016 didn’t involve whining, so why start now. They think the Revival should work to another shot. Scott Dawson says TM61 are a good looking team, but they’re the bottom of the barrel.

Roderick Strong vs. Steve Cutler