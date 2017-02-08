Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

– Nigel officially starts his run on commentary tonight, but unfortunately, Percy Watson is still here.

-Nigel officially starts his run on commentary tonight, but unfortunately, Percy Watson is still here.

Sanity (Killian Dain & Alexander Wolfe) w/Cross & Young vs. The Bollywood Boys (Gurv & Harv Sihra) : My God, the Bollywood Boys are about to die. Dain started things off, tossing the little flippy boy around and then allowed him to tag out. The flippy boys danced, but Dain gave no fucks, and kicked their ass with powerbombs and sentons. Dain then it his version of the one winged angel and that’s good enough to give Sanity the win and the Global Force Wrestling Tag team titles. Sanity defeated The Bollywood Boys @ 2:30 via pin [NR]

– Cross said she wanted Asuka, while Young said he humbled Dillinger and planned to put him in his place.

Liv Morgan vs. Billie Kay w/Peyton Royce : They did some back and forth, Morgan worked a body scissors and rolled Kay into several pinning combos. Kay cut her off with a stun gun, laid the boots to her and then hit the lariat for a near fall. Good control by Kay here she projects great as a confident heel; Morgan does little to elicit sympathy. She’s just “spunky & blonde.” Kay and Royce tried to cheat, but miscommunication led to Morgan getting the roll up and she picked up the big win. Liv Morgan defeated Billie Kay @ 3:40 via pin

– Sanity jumped Tye Dillinger backstage; they fought into the arena, and got dismantled. Roderick Strong, and No Way Jose made the save and cleared the ring. Tye has friends too!

– Nakamura’s knee is banged up but he will not need surgery.

The Revival (Dash and Dawson) vs. Heavy Machinery (Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight) : Heavy Machinery are 100% hosses. Heavy Machinery controlled with ease early, tossing the former champions around for a bit. The Revival worked some double teams slowly making their comeback on Otis. Knight looked to run wild, blind tag by the Revival, and Otis was pulled o the floor. They caught Knight with a redirection and scored the win with a DDT. The Revival (Dash and Dawson) defeated Heavy Machinery (Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight) @ 3:55 via pin

– They put themselves over as the greatest team in all of wrestling. DIY should have never been champions, because the AOP destroyed them. They have carried tag team wrestling on their back; they want to face the AOP at Takeover in Orlando. They have angered the beasts, as AOP make their way to the ring. The Revival bails, top guys out. They then returned for a quick sneak attack before bailing again.

– We get a good video package on UK Champion Tyler Bate, who will defend his title next week against Trent Seven.

Bobby Roode’s Glorious Celebration : Roode claimed he wasn’t one to say “I told you so,” but then said he was totally that guy and posed with the belt. He proved night after night that he was on a completely different level than everyone else. He said that Nakamura ran wild for a decade in Japan and for a year in NXT, until he ran into Bobby Roode. E took all of Nakamura’s best, but Nakamura couldn’t get the job done. NXT now has a man that looks, walks and talks like a champion; he is the champion. No longer is it “we are NXT,” because this is “my NXT.” And it will be simply… GLORIOUS!