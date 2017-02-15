Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

The show kicks off by showing Tyler Bate winning the United Kingdom Championship last month. Tonight, he defends it for the first time against Trent Seven.

Non-Title Match: NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain w/ Paul Ellering vs. Jobbers

I didn’t catch the names of the scrubs. Razar tackles one dude into the corner twice right out of the gate. They bring the other ham and egger in and kick his ass too. The Last Chapter quickly ends things.

Winners: The Authors of Pain in 1:18

They continue the assault after the match with a super collider.

A vignette airs to promote Tyler Bate.

They update us to say Shinsuke Nakamura doesn’t need surgery.

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce vs. Ember Moon and Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan was tasked with finding a partner last week and chose Ember Moon. Ember starts with Billie and goes down to a shoulder block. Ember lands on her feet on a hip toss and follows with a head scissors takeover. Ember tries a springboard cross body but Peyton gets involved. She gets tripped up by both. The heels work a double kick to the back for two. They also do a double foot choke. Ember gets free and makes the tag to Liv. Peyton comes in at the same time and gets clotheslined twice. Liv scores with a dropkick and bulldog. She nails a lame STO and Billie breaks up the pin. Ember is knocked off the apron by a BIllie big boot. Peyton slams Liv to the mat and tags out. They combine for a wheelbarrow knee strike combo that gets the win.

Winners: Billie Kay and Peyton Royce in 3:15

The promos from Eric Young and Tye Dillinger last week are shown. EY still wants Tye, Tye still declines and got jumped. We also see the help Tye got from Roderick Strong and No Way Jose. Jose and Roddy were interviewed about it at the Performance Center. Strong says he used to be that kind of bully guy but isn’t about that anymore. Jose calls Tye the hottest thing in sports entertainment and noted they helped because the numbers game was unfair and Tye is respected.

#DIy join us for an in ring promo. Ciampa says TakeOver: Toronto was their dreams coming true because they won the titles and Match of the Year. Gargano puts AOP over as bigger and badder than they look but he saw doubt in their eyes for the first time. They are beaten, but #DIY is far from broken. They want their rematch. Paul Ellering and AOP interrupt on the stage. Ellering says they can have their rematch in two weeks and tells them to make peace with their loved ones. #DIY profess their love to one another instantly and want a match now. The Revival run in through the crowd and jump them. Gargano eats a Shatter Machine and the Revival escape before the Authors hit the ring.

A Trent Seven vignette airs.

A Kassius Ohno vignette is shown. Lots of clips from his first NXT run.

William Regal announces a triple threat match next week between Peyton Royce, Liv Morgan and Ember Moon. The winner faces Asuka for the title.

WWE United Kingdom Championship: Tyler Bate (c) vs. Trent Seven

If it wasn’t for Wolfgang upsetting Trent Seven in the UK Tournament, we would have seen this match in the semi-finals. They lock up, go to the ropes and Trent give a clean break, but twirls Tyler’s mustache for good measure. Another lock up ends in the same way, but with Tyler twirling Trent’s mustache. Next week, Pete Dunne will face Mark Andrews. Bate tries a shoulder block but Trent is too strong. He dares him to do it again. Tyler sends Trent back with it but h comes off the ropes and knocks him down with one. Trent charges in with an overhand chop in the corner and nails a modified brainbuster for two. Tyler is elusive and finds a way to score with a dropkick. They trade shots outside for a few seconds. Back inside, Tyler works a neck twist. After a break, Tyler is working the arm now. Trent fires up after eating some uppercuts, kicking the match into next gear. Trent tries a backslide but Tyler blocks and they struggle. Trent wins out but gets a near fall with it. He charges into the corner but eats a knee and Tyler hits a diving uppercut. Trent goes outside and Bate takes flight with a great dive over the top. Inside, Trent comes from out of nowhere to get a near fall. He picks Tyler up but the Seven Star Lariat is blocked. Tyler hoists him up and it’s airplane spin time. He does the spot where it looks like he’s fading but he powers up and continues the spin. Tyler tries a deadlift German but Trent counters into a dragon suplex. He then hits a powerbomb for two and immediately turns it into a half crab. Bate fights out and kicks Seven. He ducks shots and scores with slaps and strikes. Seven scores with the Seven Star Lariat for a fantastic near fall. Seven goes up top and Bate greets him wth a dropkick. He follows up and has an exploder blocks. Trent looks to counter into a suplex of his own but Bate fights out and connects on the super exploder for two. They exchange strikes in the center of the ring. Bate hits a rolling kick and wins with the Tyler Driver 97.

Winner: Tyler Bate in 12:50 (***)

They shake hands and Seven even kisses Bate on the forehead after the match.