Patrick Clarke vs. Sean Maluta

Maluta offered a handshake but Clarke posed instead. Maluta got in some shots and a spinning heel kick. Maluta leap frogs over and rolls before hitting a knee. He nails a reverse sitout suplex and a shining wizard for two. Clarke turns it around and tosses him across the ring for two. He kicks Maluta in the back and after a suplex, slapped on a chinlock. Maluta hit some kicks but Clarke wins with a fameasser.

Winner: Patrick Clarke in 2:38

SAnitY stood outside by a flaming garbage can. Eric Young spoke about Tye Dillinger bringing his friends to the fight. He calls Tye a disease that will bring his friends down too. Young wants to end this with Tye alone. Nikki Cross spoke but I missed it.

NXT Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) vs. Peyton Royce w/ Billie Kay

They trade headlocks and head scissors, leading to a short standoff. Asuka goes to another headlock and Peyton turns it around. Peyton can’t bring Asuka down with a shoulder block, so Asuka fires back with forearms. They run the ropes and Asuka hits a hip toss. She misses the shining wizard, Peyton misses a kick and Asuka misses one too, leading to a standoff. Asuka knocks Peyton off the apron with a hip attack. Peyton pulls Asuka’s shoulder into the ring post and gets two inside. After a break, Peyton wears Asuka down on the mat. They stand and Peyton works an arm wringer. She pounds on Asuka and works more arm stuff while standing. Asuka turns it around with a suplex both is still down. They trade strikes until Asuka hits a middle rope dropkick. Asuka delivers more strikes and a shining wizard for two. Peyton ducks a big kick, hits a jawbreaker and tries a knee but Asuka counters into a roll up. Peyton does one too and then clubs her in the back. She hits an elbow drop for two. She goes for a suplex but Asuka counters, only to eat a roundhouse kick for another near fall. Peyton walks into a big kick and pulls her into an armbar before turning it into the Asuka lock, making Peyton tap.

Winner: Asuka in 7:50 (***)

Billie jumps in and attacks Asuka. Peyton joins and they wrench Asuka’s arm on the ring post. Ember Moon makes the save, laying out Billie in the aisle and then again inside. She takes out Peyton too and then she had a faceoff with Asuka. It’s pretty much the same build for the first Asuka/Bayley match.

Footage is shown of Nakamura leaving TakeOver: San Antonio and how Kassius Ohno was by his side. Then Ohno’s arrival last week was shown. William Regal announces that on March 15th, in the CFE Arena, Bobby Roode will defend the NXT Title against Kassius Ohno.

A Wolfgang vignette airs.

Next week, Shinsuke Nakamura returns.

NXT Tag Team Championship: The Authors of Pain (c) w/ Paul Ellering vs. #DIY