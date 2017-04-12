Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

There’s a new NXT opening video.

Aleister Black vs. Corey Hollis

Black’s entrance is still cool in Full Sail. They stand around for a bit before Hollis walks right into the Black Mask kick.

Winner: Aleister Black in 0:26

Tye Dillinger’s Smackdown debut is recapped. Tye is interviewed and says making it to Smackdown was something he’s worked towards for 17 years. He has unfinished business in NXT though and has been granted a Steel Cage match against Eric Young next week.

Later, Drew McIntyre takes on Oney Lorcan.

#DIY vs. Dylan Miley and Michael Blais

Miley shows off some impressive strength early, handily tossing Ciampa around. He then gets a lengthy stalling suplex on Gargano. At one point, he held him there on one leg. Blais gets the tag and looks less impressive. Gargano counters him and hits the rolling kick. A neckbreaker follows. Tag to Ciampa and Blias takes a knee and kick combo. They knock Miley off the apron and hit Meeting in the Middle to win.

Winners: #DIY in 2:59

Dylan Miley is pissed at his partner for sucking. He makes up for it by skull slamming Blias into the mat and then hitting a backbreaker/power slam combo.

Ember Moon vs. Asuka is recapped. Ember Moon is shown walking out to the empty arena while the set for TakeOver is being taken down. She says it was supposed to be her moment and opportunity to show the world that she could do anything. She was supposed to be the one but Asuka proved she was willing to do anything to retain the title. “Just as you were mine, I’ll be yours. I will be the one and I will be the next NXT Women’s Champion.” Great stuff.

Ruby Riot vs. Kimberly Frankele

Ruby gets an insert promo saying she stood up to SAnitY because she doesn’t like the way they act, but her main goal is the NXT Women’s Title. Her opponent is better known as Kimber Lee. They lock up and Kimberly hits some big shots to teh corner. She throws Ruby into the opposite corner but runs into a boot. Riot comes off the top with a rana. Her momentum is stalled by Nikki Cross in the crowd slamming the guardrail down several times. Kimberly hits a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker for two.A kick to the back follows but Ruby blocks a chop and fires up. She hits some dropkicks before sending Kimberly face first into the turnbuckle. A superkick and wind-up Pele end things.

Winner: Ruby Riot in 2:18

Earlier today, Billie and Peyton walked around the Performance Center, looking to improve on it. They want to remove photos of Bayley and Finn Balor. They spot Aliyah and Liv Morgan, so they go to pick on them. They call them losers, so Liv shoves Billie into a tub of ice water.

Drew McIntyre vs. Oney Lorcan

Drew still has his old tron graphics, but this theme is nowhere near as good. Drew backs him to the corner and the referee breaks them up. Oney’s headlock is shoved off but he runs into a monster belly to belly suplex. Oney is knocked outside but returns with some huge uppercuts before launching himself out onto Drew with a somersault. Not done, Oney tries a cross body outside but Drew catches him like he weighs nothing. Drew them slams him onto the apron heading into commercial. Returning, McIntyre lights Oney up with a chop and then abuses him with another belly to belly. Lorcan finds an opening and hits a running blockbuster for two. Drew stops him up top but has his superplex blocked. Lorcan forearms him into the tree of woe. Drew sits up and tosses him over with another suplex. Oney retaliates with some vicious slaps. I mean, some of them sound personal. Drew counters a kick and hits a reverse Alabama Slam. Drew turns him inside out with a brutal kick for the win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre in 4:20 (**3/4)

Drew is interviewed and says he could’ve gone anywhere but he chose NXT.

Shinsuke Nakamura is out for his farewell. He talks about being in NXT for a year and how he learned a lot from the wrestlers, coaches and fans in NXT. He says NXT is it’s own brand, energy and life. The NXT Universe is crazy. After he says goodbye, a woman cries in the crowd. The roster comes out to the stage to applaud and sing along to his theme. As Nakamura gets on stage with them, Finn Balor appears to a huge pop.