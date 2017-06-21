Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

The opening video package hypes Kassius Ohno vs. Aleister Black, which is our main event.

Ember Moon vs. Peyton Royce w/ Billie Kay

It’s Ember’s return from injury. She takes Peyton over and they work the mat for a bit. Peyton hits a forearm but Ember fires back. She goes up top for the Eclipse, but Peyton cuts her off and tries a super fisherman’s suplex. Ember dumps her down but Billie pulls Ember’s arm down on the top rope. Peyton takes advantage, sending Ember shoulder first into the ring post for one. Peyton has control going into commercial. Returning, Peyton still has her focus on the arm. Ember comes back with a forearm, using her good arm. She fires off a series of kicks and a springboard cross body. Peyton catches Moon with a shot to the jaw for a near fall. Ember rolls her up for two. She both miss kicks. Ember’s kick gets caught and she hits an awkward head scissors of sorts. Billie pulls Peyton away from the Eclipse, so Ember takes her out with a dive. They trade near falls inside, before Peyton busts out the Widow’s Peak for two. Peyton runs into an elbow in the corner and Ember does a wheelbarrow like move to send Peyton to the turnbuckle. She follows with the Eclipse to win.

Winner: Ember Moon in 6:15 [**1/2]

Backstage, Kassius Ohno is warming up. Hideo Itami comes up to him to say that he’s been struggling in NXT and apologizes for taking it out on him. Ohno says he knows where he’s been and they’re not done, so they can both turn things around.

The Ealy Brothers vs. SAnitY

Representing SAnitY are Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe. Yuriel starts with Wolfe. They fight in the corner and Young gets the tag, hitting an elbow. Wolfe does some ska dancing and hits a splash before a pump kick on Gabriel. A running corner uppercut connects. Tag to EY, as they continue to work on Gabriel. They toy with him as he reaches to tag his brother. Wolfe wear him down but misses a corner splash and Yuriel gets the mild tag. They got a tandem move, but EY sneaks in with a neckbreaker. Jump kick by Wolfe. Tag to EY and they hit a back suplex/leaping neckbreaker combo to win.

Winners: SAnitY in 3:20

We get a recap of the NXT ending last week, with Asuka and NIkki Cross brawling around the arena and falling through a table. Next week, they meet in a Last Woman Standing Match.

A Sonya Deville vignette airs.

Rachel Evers vs. Sonya Deville

IT’S TIME TO PUT YOUR HAIR UP AND SQUARE UP! Sonya delivers some strikes and a knee to the back for two. Evers gets free and takes her over for one. Kick to the stomach by Sonya and a sliding knee. Body scissors by Sonya, but Evers gets free, only to be taken down. Evers hits a jawbreaker and a boot. She delivers her own strike, which just angers Sonya. Sonya removes the gloves and lays in body shots. She hooks the arm and rolls into a Kimura like submission that ends it.

Winner: Sonya Deville in 2:40

Earlier today, Bobby Roode was doing a photoshoot. Roderick Strong walked in with his wife and kid. Roode makes jokes about them leaving their double-wide, before telling Strong’s wife to come over if she wants a real man. That triggers Strong, who attacks Roode. They have to be pulled apart. Roode defends his title against Strong in two weeks!

Aleister Black vs. Kassius Ohno

Heroes Eventually Die explodes! Their first exchange is won by Ohno, sending Black to the corner. Black works a front face lock, but Ohno deadlifts him and we get a clean break. They work some wristlocks and have some solid back and forth, with neither man gaining a clear upper hand. Black takes Ohno to the mat, where he has to grab the ropes. Chop from Ohno, so Black responds with a kick to the chest. Black flips over Ohno and hits a kitchen sink. Ohno avoids the Black Mask. Black attempts a dive but Ohno moves away, so he backflips into his seated position. Ohno tries a kick but Black Matrix dodges it and hits a series of kicks and knees. Ohno sends Black outside before the break. Returning, Ohno fires off kicks in the corner and a big boot. Ohno wears down Black in the middle of the ring. Black is up but eats a bunch of chops. He comes back with a great double stomp. Series of kicks by Black and a forearm, before a springboard moonsault. He misses Black Mask, but hits a kick to the head anyway for two. Ohno catches the next kick and hits a knee.They start trading huge kicks, with Ohno getting a near fall. Forearm by Ohno. Black counters an elbow to the back of the head with a rollup. He lights Ohno up with strikes and a huge knee for two. They trade stuff until Ohno delivers a kick. He nails a spinning big boot for a near fall. Black stops a forearm with a kick and Ohno stops a kick with a forearm. Ohno nails a release suplex for two. He wants the big elbow but Black hits Black Mask to win.

Winner: Aleister Black in 13:21 [***]