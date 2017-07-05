Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Tonight, Roderick Strong faces Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship. Strong is shown arriving earlier with his fiancee and child.

Alexander Wolfe and Kilian Dane vs. Hideo Itami and Kassius Ohno

Wolfe starts with Ohno. I remember Ohno murdering him at TakeOver: Orlando. Wolfe sends him to the corner but has his kick caught and eats a knee strike. Tag to Itami and they take turns kicking Wolfe. Itami drops some knees on Wolfe and kicks dirt at hime. Wolfe counters a whip but runs into a boot. Tornado neck whip from Itami, who then boots Dane on the apron. Wolfe pulls his neck down on the top rope and tags Dane. Dane stomps him out heading into break. Returning, Wolfe stomps on Itami and gets a near fall. Dane squashes Itami in the corner and hits a splash for two. They beat on him and prevent the tag. Dane works a neck wrench. Itami coms back with kicks but Wolfe distracts Ohno, so nobody’s there for Itami’s hot tag attempt. Itami sends Wolfe into Dane and nails a fisherman buster for two. Ohno wants the tag but Itami declines and hits a falcon arrow (HE DID THE DEAL!). Dane breaks the pin, so Ohno goes after him. Wolfe knocks Ohno off the apron but eats a running kick from Itami. Dane blind tags in as Itami hits the Go to Sleep. Dane lays him out with a running cross body and wins.

Winners: SAnitY in 6:05

Ember Moon was interviewed earlier today about trying to challenge Asuka again. Ruby Riot was training in a ring but exited after hearing Ember. She says that Ember shouldn’t be next in line because her and Nikki got their solo shots, when she didn’t. She’s next in line.

A recap airs of the Asuka/Cross match last week. Asuka tweeted that she’ll be back in NXT when they find a worthy opponent.

After a video package of his highlights, Drew McIntyre is interviewed about the NXT Title match tonight. McIntyre says it’ll be fantastic but the next time they have this conversation, it’ll be his title match they talk about. He says that past champions were considered the leaders of the industry and he wants to be next in line. The interviewer brings up undefeated Killian Dane for some reason. He doesn’t care who it is, all roads lead to him as champion.

Tommaso Ciampa’s heartbreaking attack on Johnny Gargano at TakeOver: Chicago is shown. Johnny Gargano returns next week!

Earlier today, the Iconic Duo were interviewed about the Mae Young Classic. They don’t care about it because they aren’t in it. They feel disrespected and are upset that only Peyton got Billie anything for her birthday. She brings up being breakout star of the year and they angrily leave. In the background, Andrade Almas argues with Thea Trinidad and calls her loca.

Footage airs from a Mae Young Classic Qualifier as Bianca BelAir defeated Aliyah. That match can be found on YouTube.

A video package airs to hype Roderick Strong. They try to interview him but he just says that victory is on his mind. Roode gets interviewed too, and he says Roddy’s fairytale is over. Reality is standing across from him and it’s “GLORIOUS”.

NXT Championship: Bobby Roode (c) vs. Roderick Strong

The lockup takes them to the corner, where Strong gives a clean break. Headlock by Bobby and they have some exchanges. Bobby gets the advantage, peppers Strong and does his glorious taunt. Strong shuts him up with a leg lariat for one. Chops by Roddy in the corner, head leaps over Roode and connects on a dropkick for one. Roode takes a breather but Strong brings him back in. Roode gets in some cheap stomps for the advantage. Strong leap frogs, Roode tries the same but gets faked out and Strong delivers a modified backbreaker for two. Roode rolls outside for a breather and commercial. Returning, Strong nails another backbreaker. Chops and right hands in the corner follow. Roode come back with a blockbuster but his back is hurt. Roode hits corner chops and tries a suplex, but Strong blocks. Strong counters by slipping behind Roode and delivering another backbreaker. Roode is back outside, so Strong follows with a baseball slide variation. He follows out and beats Roode up around the ring. Strong gets his foot stuck in the steel steps, so Roode kicks them into it. Roode gloats in front of Strong’s mom and fiancee in the front row. Roode targets the leg once they’re back inside. He drives his weight into Strong’s leg a few times. Strong counters a kneebreaker into a rollup for two, before walking into a lariat. After another break, Roode works a toe hold. WHAT IS THIS, 1985? Strong uses a desperation kick to stop his momentum. Roode goes face first into the turnbuckle but can barely stand. They trade blows until Strong hits a lariat. Some forearms and kicks follow. Angle Slam by Strong. Roode goes up top but Strong pulls him off the top into another backbreaker for a close near fall. Roode retaliates with more stomps and kicks on the leg. Strong kicks him away and school boys him for two. Spinebuster by Roode gets his own near fall. Roode looks for the DDT but Strong blocks and nails a gutbuster. Roode kicks out at the last second. Roode wraps Strong’s leg around the ring post. Roode goes up and Roddy greets him with an enziguri. Roddy follows and hits a backbreaker that drops Roode across the top turnbuckle. Roode rolls outside to protect his title. Strong rolls him in for two. They trade blows and Strong gets sent towards the referee. Roode hits the Glorious DDT but takes a second too long to cover and Strong kicks out. Roode mocks Strong’s family and shouts insults at him. He picks Strong up, but Strong was playing possum. He hits a high knee, a running corner knee and a big slam. The crowd erupts as he hits End of Heartache and gets the three count. BUT WAIT! Roode’s leg was under the bottom rope. The referee informs Roddy, who ran over to celebrate with his fiancee. Roode jumps Strong while the referee explains things to the timekeeper, knocking him off the apron and into the guardrail. Roode hits the Glorious DDT on the outside right in front of Strong’s family. The bell never rang again but the referee counts so I guess it’s on again. Inside, a second Glorious DDT connects and Roode retains.

Winner and Still NXT Champion: Bobby Roode in 17:07ish